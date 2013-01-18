(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Uzbekistan-based Orient Finans Bank's business volumes and customer
base are seeing strong growth, indicating expansion of its commercial
franchise.
-- We are revising our outlook on Orient Finans Bank to positive from
stable and affirming our 'CCC+/C' ratings.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will
continue to develop and grow its franchise and the diversity of its customer
base while keeping capitalization, asset quality, and liquidity metrics at
least at current levels.
Rating Action
On Jan. 18, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Uzbekistan-based Orient Finans Bank to positive from stable and affirmed its
'CCC+/C' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view of the bank's improving business
position, demonstrated by an expansion of operating activity and growth of
clientele. We believe that in a short time the bank has achieved a strong
competitive position in the currency conversion business--a very important
activity for Uzbek banks and the commodity-oriented Uzbek economy--and is
growing rapidly in the money transfer business. These fee-rich activities are
boosting the bank's profitability and internal capital generation capacities,
and could be sufficient to stabilize capital ratios despite strong asset
growth.
We continue to assess Orient Finans Bank's business position as "weak," as we
regard it as a start-up entity with operating history of less than 3 years. We
may, however, revise it to "moderate" if the bank expands its franchise,
achieves greater customer diversity, and proves the sustainability of its
business strategy. We believe that improvements in the bank's business profile
will likely mitigate its fairly short operating history.
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Orient Finans Bankon its 'b+' anchor
for banks operating predominantly in Uzbekistan as well as its view of the
bank's "weak" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define
these terms.
Despite recent positive developments in the services business, Orient Finans
Bank's business position is constrained by its short operating history--the
bank was established in June 2010. With assets of about Uzbek sum (UZS)182.3
billion (about $93.7 million) on Sept. 30, 2012, Orient Finans Bank has a
negligible market share below 1% of the Uzbek banking system's assets, and a
small customer base of around 600 legal entities and 5,000 individuals. At the
same time, the bank is one of Uzbekistan's top banks by volume of currency
conversion operations, and we believe this niche strategy could be successful
if the bank continues to manage it well.
Orient Finans Bank's business activity has been growing very rapidly, with its
asset base increasing by 70% and preprovision operating income under Uzbek
GAAP expanding by 50% for the first nine months of 2012. The bank is gradually
developing its distribution network, which allows it to engage in the money
transfer business while improving the diversity of its customer base.
Despite these positive developments we continue to monitor carefully other
aspects of the bank's business position. Over 80% of its operating income
comes from fees and commissions, and currency transactions contribute a high
50% of this amount. In our view, this makes the bank's competitive position
very sensitive to foreign currency license revocation. At the same time, we
believe that the development of the bank's business strategy and the dynamism
of its customer base still rely heavily on the owners' and managers' business
connections, increasing key man risk.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will continue to
develop and grow its franchise and the diversity of its customer base while
keeping capitalization, asset quality, and liquidity metrics at least at
current levels. We anticipate that the bank's loan portfolio will expand by at
least 50% in 2013, and that its strong competitive position in the currency
conversion business will persist.
We believe that continued strengthening of the bank's franchise, the proven
sustainability of its business strategy, and its high earnings capacity may
change our assessment of its business position from weak to moderate. Should a
capital injection or sufficient internal capital generation raise our forecast
for our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for
concentrations and diversification above 7%, this may also lead to a positive
rating action.
We might lower the ratings if the bank's currently adequate liquidity position
deteriorated substantially or if rapid growth eroded capitalization to the
level where our RAC ratio fell below 3% before adjustments for concentrations
and diversifications.
Ratings Score Snapshot
To From
Issuer Credit Rating CCC+/Positive/C CCC+/Stable/C
SACP ccc+ ccc+
Anchor b+ b+
Business Position Weak (-2) Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Weak (0) Weak (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average Average
and Adequate (0) and Adequate (0)
Support 0 0
GRE Support 0 0
Group Support 0 0
Sovereign Support 0 0
Additional Factors 0 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Orient Finans Bank
Counterparty Credit Rating CCC+/Positive/C CCC+/Stable/C
