Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mossi & Ghisolfi International S.A.'s
(M&G) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that M&G's high leverage will revert back
to levels commensurate with the 'BB' rating category following completion of the
Corpus Christi investment programme. The rating also captures M&G's strong
market and cost position relative to other polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
producers, its lack of diversification and low margins compared with larger
chemical groups and the overlay of corporate governance risk.
KEY DRIVERS
- Presence in High Growth Markets:
M&G ranks among the largest PET producers in the world with around 1.6mtpa of
installed capacity. The group commands leading market positions in North and
South America and its strong presence in Brazil and Mexico offers higher
long-term growth potential than the more mature US market. However, the agency
considers that the group's business profile is weakened by its low revenue
diversification both by product and by region and by its high customer
concentration versus other chemical peers.
- Scale Mitigates Cyclicality:
The group's plants in Suape (Brazil) and Altamira (Mexico) are the two largest
single PET plants in the world with capacity of 650ktpa and 550ktpa,
respectively. Their above industry average scale and modern production capacity
support M&G's low-cost position and allow it to secure long-term high volume
contracts with large customers. This in turn underpins the group's capacity
utilisation through the cycle, and provides some protection against demand
cyclicality and margin and cash flow erosion.
- Execution Risk on Capex:
M&G's plans to build a 1mtpa PET and a 1.2mtpa purified terephthalic acid (PTA)
plants in Corpus Christi, Texas. PTA is the primary raw material used in the
production of PET and the facilities will be the largest in the world. The cost
of the three-year project is estimated at USD1bn. This entails some execution
risk, including financing and construction delays but also operational risks
given that M&G has relatively low expertise in the PTA field. In mitigation,
Fitch notes that the EPC contract signed in January 2013 with Sinopec
Engineering Group (SEG) will transfer part of these risks to the contractor.
M&G's engineering arm, Chemtex, will provide critical equipment and services on
a subcontracting basis to SEG.
- High Leverage:
Based on its conservative estimates, Fitch expects the FFO net leverage ratio to
increase to a peak of 4.2x in 2015 from 3.7x in 2011 as a consequence of the
investment plan. This leverage exceeds the level commensurate with a 'BB' rating
and leaves limited financial flexibility for potential downturns or higher
investment levels. However, the agency expects significant, fast deleveraging as
soon as the new plants are up and running and cost benefits materialise, with
Fitch expecting FFO net leverage to trend below 3x on a long-term basis.
- Hybrid Bonds Treatment:
Fitch's leverage calculations exclude the EUR133m hybrid bonds issued by M&G
International and bought back by its shareholder, M&G Finanziaria. Management
has indicated that these will not be repaid in cash by M&G International to M&G
Finanziara but will be offset against other intra-group credits. The remaining
part of the hybrid bond that is still held by third parties (EUR67m) is treated
as full debt by Fitch, with no equity credit. As permitted under the
documentation, M&G International has chosen not to pay accrued, or resume
paying, interest on these bonds since 2009.
- Weak Corporate Governance:
Fitch considers that corporate governance is below average, mainly due to
significant related party transactions not necessarily driven by operating
requirements. The agency considers that the numerous transactions between M&G
International and other companies in the M&G group reduce the overall
transparency and represent a risk factor.
- Adequate Liquidity:
At end-Q312, liquidity was supported by cash positions of EUR116m (net of EUR19m
restricted cash, pledged as a guarantee for a loan issued by the shareholder
company M&G Finanziaria Srl). Together with the expected positive CFO for 2013,
liquidity is sufficient to cover maturing debt of EUR121m (including short-term
facilities). Fitch's rating base case assumes that M&G will be able to secure
the funding required for its capex programme. The agency understands that the
group plans to fund the USD1bn investment through a mix of 70% debt and 30%
equity. The high level of capex in 2013-2015 (peak spending assumed in
2014-2015) will translate into materially negative free cash flow over this
period.
The expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)' of the USD500m senior secured notes which were
to be issued by the company's US subsidiary, M&G Finance Corporation has been
withdrawn.
RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:
Positive:
- Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- A visible and prolonged deterioration in profitability with EBITDA margin
eroding below 7%
- A deterioration in market conditions and/or construction delays on the new
investment programme resulting in FFO net leverage above 4.5x
- A marked deterioration in the group's liquidity position
