Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mossi & Ghisolfi International S.A.'s (M&G) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that M&G's high leverage will revert back to levels commensurate with the 'BB' rating category following completion of the Corpus Christi investment programme. The rating also captures M&G's strong market and cost position relative to other polyethylene terephthalate (PET) producers, its lack of diversification and low margins compared with larger chemical groups and the overlay of corporate governance risk. KEY DRIVERS - Presence in High Growth Markets: M&G ranks among the largest PET producers in the world with around 1.6mtpa of installed capacity. The group commands leading market positions in North and South America and its strong presence in Brazil and Mexico offers higher long-term growth potential than the more mature US market. However, the agency considers that the group's business profile is weakened by its low revenue diversification both by product and by region and by its high customer concentration versus other chemical peers. - Scale Mitigates Cyclicality: The group's plants in Suape (Brazil) and Altamira (Mexico) are the two largest single PET plants in the world with capacity of 650ktpa and 550ktpa, respectively. Their above industry average scale and modern production capacity support M&G's low-cost position and allow it to secure long-term high volume contracts with large customers. This in turn underpins the group's capacity utilisation through the cycle, and provides some protection against demand cyclicality and margin and cash flow erosion. - Execution Risk on Capex: M&G's plans to build a 1mtpa PET and a 1.2mtpa purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plants in Corpus Christi, Texas. PTA is the primary raw material used in the production of PET and the facilities will be the largest in the world. The cost of the three-year project is estimated at USD1bn. This entails some execution risk, including financing and construction delays but also operational risks given that M&G has relatively low expertise in the PTA field. In mitigation, Fitch notes that the EPC contract signed in January 2013 with Sinopec Engineering Group (SEG) will transfer part of these risks to the contractor. M&G's engineering arm, Chemtex, will provide critical equipment and services on a subcontracting basis to SEG. - High Leverage: Based on its conservative estimates, Fitch expects the FFO net leverage ratio to increase to a peak of 4.2x in 2015 from 3.7x in 2011 as a consequence of the investment plan. This leverage exceeds the level commensurate with a 'BB' rating and leaves limited financial flexibility for potential downturns or higher investment levels. However, the agency expects significant, fast deleveraging as soon as the new plants are up and running and cost benefits materialise, with Fitch expecting FFO net leverage to trend below 3x on a long-term basis. - Hybrid Bonds Treatment: Fitch's leverage calculations exclude the EUR133m hybrid bonds issued by M&G International and bought back by its shareholder, M&G Finanziaria. Management has indicated that these will not be repaid in cash by M&G International to M&G Finanziara but will be offset against other intra-group credits. The remaining part of the hybrid bond that is still held by third parties (EUR67m) is treated as full debt by Fitch, with no equity credit. As permitted under the documentation, M&G International has chosen not to pay accrued, or resume paying, interest on these bonds since 2009. - Weak Corporate Governance: Fitch considers that corporate governance is below average, mainly due to significant related party transactions not necessarily driven by operating requirements. The agency considers that the numerous transactions between M&G International and other companies in the M&G group reduce the overall transparency and represent a risk factor. - Adequate Liquidity: At end-Q312, liquidity was supported by cash positions of EUR116m (net of EUR19m restricted cash, pledged as a guarantee for a loan issued by the shareholder company M&G Finanziaria Srl). Together with the expected positive CFO for 2013, liquidity is sufficient to cover maturing debt of EUR121m (including short-term facilities). Fitch's rating base case assumes that M&G will be able to secure the funding required for its capex programme. The agency understands that the group plans to fund the USD1bn investment through a mix of 70% debt and 30% equity. The high level of capex in 2013-2015 (peak spending assumed in 2014-2015) will translate into materially negative free cash flow over this period. The expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)' of the USD500m senior secured notes which were to be issued by the company's US subsidiary, M&G Finance Corporation has been withdrawn. RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE: Positive: - Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - A visible and prolonged deterioration in profitability with EBITDA margin eroding below 7% - A deterioration in market conditions and/or construction delays on the new investment programme resulting in FFO net leverage above 4.5x - A marked deterioration in the group's liquidity position Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology