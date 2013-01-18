Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tahiti Finance plc's notes due May 2015
as follows:
GBP146.7m class A (XS0233777308): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
GBP82.2m class B (XS0233778454): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
GBP99.9m class C (XS0233778884): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
The affirmation of all classes is based on the continued credit quality of the
securitised debt, which is mortgaged on a portfolio of managed branded hotels in
the UK. The Negative Outlooks on classes A and B take into consideration the
refinancing risk facing this transaction, especially given loan maturity in May
2013 and note maturity two years thereafter. The complexity of the debt
structure (which includes a multi-tranched whole loan and a pure mezzanine
facility) combined with the limited time left until note maturity makes the
sheer scale of the refinancing especially challenging.
The loan was restructured at its original maturity in May 2010, introducing,
among other things, a 100% sweep of excess cash (after only the interest costs
of the securitised debt) and a conditional loan extension to May 2013. Boosted
by improved debt affordability, swept cash has reduced the A-note loan-to-value
ratio (LTV), based on a February 2012 valuation, to 37.7% from 41.5% a year
prior.
With a further GBP280m of subordinated debt (including the junior mezzanine
facility), the borrower's total reported LTV stands at 70% - a level that could
attract refinancing offers given the market presence and track record of the
operator, InterContinental Hotels Group Limited, and a concentration of hotels
in Greater London.
However, property valuation assumptions for a portfolio such as this, especially
for hotels outside London, are not easily tested. Meanwhile the size of the debt
would in all likelihood call for a club of lenders or a securitisation to be
arranged. A slight tapering off in asset performance since the 2012 valuation,
reflecting hotels' inherent net income volatility, may also deter new investors.
Net income is well down since 2008 but had been reasonably stable in the last
few years; the recent dip may therefore reflect a short-term impact on revenues
from the London Olympics.
The two year tail period to bond maturity would leave little time for the
special servicer to complete the recovery process, even for a single portfolio
of hotels. Should the loan fail to be repaid by its maturity, it is likely that
the class A notes would be downgraded by a category shortly thereafter, in line
with Fitch's EMEA CMBS criteria. If bonds remain outstanding with less than 18
months remaining, Fitch may further downgrade ratings to a level no higher than
'BBBsf'. The Negative Outlooks are therefore reflective of the elevated
potential for downgrades of the classes A and B notes in case a repayment plan
does not progress sufficiently speedily, which would leave noteholders
increasingly exposed to default.
The loan is secured by 61 hotels (73 at closing) located throughout the UK with
major concentrations in Greater London, the South West and the South East. The
portfolio comprises 57 three?star hotels trading under the Holiday Inn brand and
four four?star hotels trading under the Crowne Plaza brand. Fitch considers the
pool to be of good quality given the high standard of the assets, their
generally established locations and the experience of the management.
Fitch will continue to monitor the transaction's performance. A performance
update report will shortly be available on the agency's website,
www.fitchratings.com.