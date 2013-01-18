(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S.-based TV production company dcp LLC was sold to a new group of
investors on Sept. 28, 2012.
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is affirming its ratings, including
the 'B' corporate credit rating, on dcp LLC and removing the ratings from
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Sept. 6,
2012.
-- The negative outlook reflects the risk that dcp's revenue and EBITDA
could weaken if the outcome of Golden Globes litigation is unfavorable.
Rating Action
On Jan. 18, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Santa Monica, Calif.-based TV production company dcp LLC (the parent of Dick
Clark Productions Inc.). This includes the 'B' corporate credit rating and the
'B+' issue-level rating on the 10.75% senior secured notes due 2015. The
recovery rating on this debt remains '2'. The rating outlook is negative.
The rating action follows dcp's unsuccessful 101% change-of-control put offer
to its bondholders following the company's sale to a new group of investors,
including Guggenheim Partners, Mandalay Entertainment, and Mosaic Media
Investment Partners. The offer expired on Nov. 26, 2012, with no redemption
requests. The acquisition of dcp was completed on Sept. 28, 2012, with no
additional debt incurred. We have removed our ratings from CreditWatch, where
we placed them with negative implications on Sept. 6, 2012, when dcp announced
the proposed sale to the new sponsor group.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on Santa Monica, Calif.-based TV
production company dcp LLC, parent of Dick Clark Productions Inc., reflects
the company's small portfolio of live-event, high-profile TV programming and
high leverage. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views the company's business
risk profile as "weak" (based on our criteria), given its small program
portfolio of only four major annual live TV programs and one TV series. Its
weak EBITDA coverage of interest and high debt leverage underpin our
assessment of its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."
The ratings reflect the risk that an unfavorable outcome of ongoing litigation
with the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. (HFPA) could hurt dcp's revenue and
EBITDA. On Nov. 17, 2010, the HFPA filed a lawsuit accusing Dick Clark
Productions of trying to misappropriate rights to the Golden Globe Awards
program by unilaterally entering into a new broadcast contract with NBC. On
April 30, 2012, the judge overseeing the case ruled in dcp's favor. However,
on June 14, 2012, the HFPA filed a motion seeking an appeal of that ruling.
That appeal has yet to be heard, although Dick Clark Productions produced The
70th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 13, 2013. In our opinion, an
unfavorable outcome for dcp could weaken the company's future revenue and
EBITDA, given the Golden Globes' importance as one of the four key live TV
events the company produces.
Most of the company's live TV events are aired once a year. Major programs
include the "Golden Globe Awards," "American Music Awards," "Academy of
Country Music Awards," "New Year's Rockin' Eve," and the series "So You Think
You Can Dance." Live event programming typically attracts strong advertising,
because fewer people record the shows to view them at a later date. As a
result, networks can charge higher ad rates for those programs and are willing
to pay sizable license fees to the production companies for the broadcast
rights. Most of dcp's shows get good audience ratings in their time slots, but
viewership has fluctuated over the past several years. Erosion of audience
ratings over the long term could eventually hurt dcp's licensing fee revenue,
though most contracts have recently been renewed at significantly higher fees
for dcp. The company is planning to develop new programming and aims to
increase the profitability of its current shows through increased sponsorships
and ancillary events, in addition to higher licensing fees. The success of
these initiatives is not predictable.
Our base-case scenario does not factor in any effect from a potential
unfavorable outcome to the Golden Globes litigation. We estimate 3% revenue
growth and over 25% EBITDA growth for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2013,
mainly resulting from higher licensing fees on recent program renewals by the
broadcast networks, higher ancillary revenues, and lower expenses if legal
costs taper off.
In the first fiscal quarter ended Sept. 30, 2012, dcp's revenue grew 60% but
EBITDA declined 19% year over year. New shows and fewer episodes of "So You
Think You Can Dance" were the main factors in the revenue growth and EBITDA
decline. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, the EBITDA margin remained
good at 28% but still lower than the 35% level of a few years ago. Fewer
episodes of "So You Think You Can Dance," combined with higher costs,
including legal expenses, have led to the lower margin. Without legal
expenses, the EBITDA margin would have been at 31%. EBITDA coverage of
interest for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, remained thin at 1.5x, and
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA remained high at 5.6x as of Sept. 30, 2012.
We expect 2013 leverage to remain in the mid-5x area and for interest coverage
to remain around 1.5x. The company's leverage is consistent with the debt to
EBITDA in excess of 5x threshold that we associate with a highly leveraged
financial risk profile, based on our criteria. Conversion of EBITDA into
discretionary cash flow modestly improved, to 40%, for the 12 months ended
Sept. 30, 2012, versus 34% for the same period in 2011, driven by working
capital improvements. We expect that, if the HFPA appeal goes forward, the
continuing legal expenses could cause EBITDA conversion into discretionary
cash flow to weaken somewhat over the next few quarters, but that
discretionary cash flow will remain modestly positive.
Liquidity
We view dcp's liquidity as "adequate" to cover its needs over the next 12 to
18 months, but we could revise our view to "less than adequate" in the event
of an adverse judgment in the Golden Globes litigation, which we cannot
predict. Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x over
the next 12 to 18 months.
-- Sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA declines 15%-20%.
-- We do not believe dcp has adequate protection against low-probability,
high-impact developments, which could include an adverse litigation outcome.
-- The company does not currently have a credit facility, having repaid
its previous facility with the proceeds of the notes issuance. However, the
terms of the notes permit the company to enter into a secured credit facility
of up to $15 million.
-- The company's main sources of liquidity are its cash balance ($28
million as of Sept. 30, 2012) and modest discretionary cash flow. Uses of cash
are minimal over the next 12 to 18 months, consisting of working capital needs
that typically peak in the latter part of the calendar year and minimal
capital spending. There are no debt maturities until 2015. Nevertheless, we
regard the absence of a revolving credit facility as indicating a high
management tolerance for financial risk. The 10.75% notes have a 5.5x
incurrence covenant.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the risk that dcp's revenue and EBITDA could
weaken if the outcome of Golden Globes litigation is unfavorable. We could
lower the rating if the litigation results in a loss of or significant decline
in the license fees that dcp receives for the Golden Globe Awards show. Other
factors that could lead to a downgrade include an unfavorable renegotiation of
license fees for one of the company's other core shows or a meaningful decline
in license fees for (or a nonrenewal of) "So You Think You Can Dance," in the
absence of new replacement programming. Specifically, if EBITDA were to fall
10% because of one or a combination of these factors, causing discretionary
cash flow to turn negative, we could lower the rating.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if the outcome of the
litigation results in little to no revenue and EBITDA decline for dcp.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch
To From
dcp LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Watch Neg/--
Senior Secured B+ B+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 2 2
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)