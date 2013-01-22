Jan 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-1' short-term rating to Atlanta-based forest products manufacturer Georgia-Pacific LLC's (GP) proposed $1 billion 4(a) (2) commercial paper program. In addition, we assigned our 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating to GP. GP will use the commercial paper program for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes including funding a portion of its acquisition of International Paper Co.'s Temple-Inland Building Products division. The program will be backed by its $1.25 billion revolving credit facilities. The corporate credit rating on GP is 'A' and the outlook is stable. The rating incorporates a two-notch uplift from GP's 'bbb+' stand-alone credit profile to reflect the strategic importance of GP to Koch. In addition, we view GP's liquidity to be "exceptional". RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Georgia-Pacific LLC Corporate credit rating A/Stable/-- New Ratings Short-term corporate credit rating A-1 Proposed $1 bil 4(a) (2) CP Program A-1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.