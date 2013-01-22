Jan 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-1'
short-term rating to Atlanta-based forest products manufacturer Georgia-Pacific
LLC's (GP) proposed $1 billion 4(a) (2) commercial paper program. In addition,
we assigned our 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating to GP.
GP will use the commercial paper program for working capital requirements and
general corporate purposes including funding a portion of its acquisition of
International Paper Co.'s Temple-Inland Building Products division. The
program will be backed by its $1.25 billion revolving credit facilities.
The corporate credit rating on GP is 'A' and the outlook is stable. The rating
incorporates a two-notch uplift from GP's 'bbb+' stand-alone credit profile to
reflect the strategic importance of GP to Koch. In addition, we view GP's
liquidity to be "exceptional".
RATINGS LIST
Georgia-Pacific LLC
Corporate credit rating A/Stable/--
New Ratings
Short-term corporate credit rating A-1
Proposed $1 bil 4(a) (2) CP Program A-1
