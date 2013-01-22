Jan 22 - Fitch Ratings says there is no impact on Brunel Residential Mortgage Securitisation No. 1 PLC's ratings following a restructuring. The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated by Bank of Ireland ('BBB'/Stable/'F2'), formerly known as Bristol and West plc. Based on information received by Fitch, the restructuring involved the transfer of the GIC account provider to BNP Paribas ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') from Citibank N.A. ('A'/Stable/'F1') and the transfer of the collateral account bank to Barclays Bank PLC ('A'/Stable/'F1') from National Westminster Bank PLC ('A'/Stable/'F1'). The collateral account, GIC account and account bank triggers have been changed to 'A'/'F1'. Prior to the restructure, the triggers were 'F1+', 'F1' and 'F1+', respectively. The trigger for the collection account bank has also been changed to 'BBB+'/'F2' from 'F1+'. The changes are in line with Fitch's Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.