(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Guatemalan Banco de Desarrollo
Rural's (Banrural) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end
of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banrural's IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) reflect its sound local franchise,
historically high profitability, strong capital, good credit quality and ample
depository base. Banrural's ratings also reflect moderate concentrations in
public sector funds and the limited revenue diversification, given its main
target markets (micro, and small enterprises).
Banrural has exhibited a consistently high profitability over the past years.
The bank's return on assets and equity during 2012 (2.5% and 23.7%,
respectively) was boosted by its ample net interest margin (8%), which balances
the weak efficiency (5% of average assets) derived from its business model and
ample network of services. Fitch foresees that Banrural's strong profitability
will continue comparing positively with the local banking system and similarly
rated international peers.
Banrural's good capital levels continue comparing positively with its main local
peers and similarly rated international banks. Fitch Core Capital to
risk-weighted assets stood at a high 16.1%, well above the Guatemalan banking
systems capitalization. Banrural's capitalization will continue benefiting from
the moderate dividends distribution practice.
Banrural's funding benefits from an ample depository base which has been growing
at double-digits since 2010. This strength is reflected in the bank's capacity
to have financed 1.3 times the gross loans over the past five years through this
mean. The high weight of low-cost saving and current account deposits (around
70% on total deposits over the past five years) have favored the bank's funding
costs. However, the bank maintains a moderate concentration in its 20 largest
depositors and in the public sector.
Banrural's delinquency metrics have been below 1% over the past years, at the
same time, the reserve coverage for nonperforming and gross loans has gradually
improved, reaching up to 328.5% and 2.3% in 2012, respectively. Overall, loan
portfolio concentration in the largest economic debtors is low, as is the
entity's foreign currency exposure and level of non-domiciliated loans. Although
restructured loans remain relatively high (2012: 6.9% of gross loans), they have
declined from their peak (2010: 8%).
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Banrural's Stable Outlook reflects that Fitch does not anticipate substantial
changes in the bank's risk profile in the foreseeable future. Banrural's upside
potential is considered limited and, at this point, constrained by the sovereign
rating, given its association with the public sector. However, Banrural's rating
could be upgraded should it significantly reduces the weight of public sector
deposits, which accounts approximately 23% of total deposits, while maintaining
a strong Fitch Core Capital. On the other hand, a significant and unexpected
reduction of the bank's Fitch Core Capital Ratio (below 11%) and a period of
sustained low earnings (Operating ROAA close to 1%) would trigger a negative
rating action.
CREDIT PROFILE
Established in Guatemala in 1998, Banrural focus its services in promoting
economic and social development in rural areas of the country. The bank is
mainly oriented to finance consumption, as well as micro, small and medium
companies, with a smaller share in corporate loans. Banrural is currently the
third largest bank in Guatemala in terms of assets (2012: 19.7% of the system's
assets), the second in deposits (21.6% of total deposits) and loans (22.1% of
gross loans), but the largest in net profits (29.2%).
Fitch has affirmed the following rating on Banrural:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb+';
--Support at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-';
--National long -term rating at 'AA+(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)