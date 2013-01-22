(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 22 - Last week's release of a new framework for risk-based regulation of
Chilean insurers represents a positive step toward the implementation of
Solvency II principles, according to Fitch Ratings. We generally expect the
adoption of stronger risk assessment rules to improve capitalization levels
among Chile's insurers, while promoting a better understanding of the industry's
financial position through better disclosure.
Chile's securities and insurance industry regulator SVS released the regulatory
framework last week, beginning efforts to put risk-based capital standards into
law. This process, which will require input from the Treasury and Congress,
could require as much as two years to complete.
We regard the establishment of a strong risk-based regulatory framework as an
important step at a time when the Chilean insurance industry has the potential
to grow rapidly. The stability of the industry is critical given its role in
safeguarding the country's savings and pension assets.
Based on our initial assessment of the new regulations, ratings of Chilean
insurers are unlikely to be affected in the near term. A move toward stricter
capital requirements and better risk management could support stronger credit
profiles in the industry over time. However, any move toward higher leverage
resulting from a view that risks are being measured more effectively would not
necessarily improve the financial condition of the industry.
The outline provided by SVS seeks to define basic principles of risk-based
supervision in the Chilean insurance market, while specifying approaches to the
reporting of assets, liabilities and equity by regulated insurers.
The regulator has issued the preliminary guidelines in an effort to encourage
dialogue with insurers during a period of public comment that will last until
April 30. SVS seeks to refine upcoming regulations based on input from the
Chilean insurance industry.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)