Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following
Ireland-domiciled money market funds managed by State Street Global Advisors
(SSgA) at 'AAAmmf':
State Street Global Advisors Liquidity PLC - SSgA EUR Liquidity Fund
State Street Global Advisors Liquidity PLC - SSgA GBP Liquidity Fund
State Street Global Advisors Liquidity PLC - SSgA USD Liquidity Fund
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The main drivers for the rating affirmations are:
-- The portfolios' overall strong credit quality and diversification,
-- Short maturity profile,
-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks,
-- High levels of overnight and one-week liquidity, and,
-- The capabilities and resources of SSGA as investment advisor.
The money market funds' 'AAAmmf' ratings reflect the funds' extremely strong
capacity to achieve their investment objectives of preserving principal and
providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity
risk.
FUND CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria, the funds seek to maintain a
high credit quality by investing exclusively in securities rated at least
'A'/'F1' or equivalent and by entering into repurchase agreements with
counterparties rated at least 'A'/'F1' with appropriate collateral and margining
policies. The funds limit their exposure to individual obligors and
counterparties rated 'F1+' or equivalent to a maximum of 10%, and issuers rated
'F1' or equivalent to a maximum of 5%.
As of 2 January 2013, each fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) was consistent
with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less. The PCF is a
risk-weighted measure of the funds' assets that accounts for the credit quality
and maturity profile of the funds' securities.
MATURITY PROFILE
The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's
ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. Each fund limits its weighted average
maturity (WAM) and weighted average Life (WAL) to 60 days and 120 days,
respectively. As of 2 January 2013 the funds WAM and WAL was in line with
Fitch's guidelines.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The funds' additional investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining
sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption
requests. In line with Fitch's rating criteria applicable to money market funds
globally, the funds invest at least 10% of total assets in securities maturing
overnight or other qualifying assets such as government securities and at least
25% of total assets in securities maturing within seven days or other qualified
assets. As of 2 January 2013 the funds overnight and weekly liquidity levels
were in line with Fitch's guidelines.
FUND OBJECTIVES
The funds seek to maintain a high level of liquidity, preserve capital and
stability of principal expressed in the fund's functional currency and,
consistent with those objectives, earn current income and aims to provide a
return in line with money market rates. The funds pursue their investment
objectives by investing in diversified portfolios of short-term money market
instruments including repurchase agreements backed by highly rated government
collateral, time deposits, commercial paper (including asset-backed),
certificates of deposit, corporate bonds and notes and government and government
agency debt.
As of 2 January 2013 the funds had EUR5.7bn, GBP2.5bn and USD16.2bn in assets
under management respectively.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
SSgA, the funds' investment advisor, is a wholly owned subsidiary of State
Street Corporation ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). State Street Corporation is a global
institution that engages in a wide range of financial services, including asset
servicing, asset management, research, and trading. The credit research and
investment teams have been broadly stable. Fitch views State Street Corporation
and SSgA's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments,
operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as
consistent with the 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to these funds.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A material and sustained adverse deviation from Fitch
guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by
Fitch. Material changes to the funds maturity profile and/or credit profile that
resulted in a PCF exceeding 1.5 for a prolonged period will ultimately have
negative rating implication. Furthermore, given the funds' primary investment
focus on the financial sector, the ratings may be sensitive to material adverse
changes in the sector globally.
Fitch receives weekly fund holdings information and other pertinent fund data
from the funds' administrator to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines
and maintain its money market fund ratings.