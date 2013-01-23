(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term foreign currency rating of 'BBB-' to the Republic of Colombia's USD1 billion Global bond (2.625% coupon) maturing in 2023. The proceeds will be used to service external debt as part of the government's 2013 financing plan. The rating is in line with Colombia's foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)