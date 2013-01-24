Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the following Los Angeles (city), California bonds: --$71,735,000 solid waste resources revenue bonds, series 2013-A; --$80,665,000 solid waste resources revenue refunding bonds, series 2013-B. Both series are expected to sell competitively on Feb. 5, 2013. The series 2013-A bonds will fund the purchase of vehicles and equipment, improvements to Bureau of Sanitation facilities, and a reserve fund deposit. The series 2013-B bonds will fully refund the parity sanitation equipment charge revenue bonds, series 2003-A, 2003-B, and 2004-A, and a reserve fund deposit. Fitch also affirms the following ratings: --$255.1 million Los Angeles sanitation equipment charge revenue bonds, series 2003-A, 2003-B, 2004-A, and 2005-A, and solid waste resources revenue bonds, series 2006-A, 2009-A, and 2009-B at 'AA-'; --$1.2 billion in outstanding Los Angeles general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AA-'; --$22.2 million City of Los Angeles Landscaping and Lighting District 96-1 assessment bonds, series 2000, 2001, and 2002 at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The sanitation equipment charge and solid waste resources revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on pledged solid waste resources fee revenues, including penalties and interest, net of administrative costs, and by extra capacity fee revenues. The GO bonds are secured by ad valorem property taxes levied without limitation on rate or amount upon taxable properties within the city. The Landscaping and Lighting District 96-1 assessment bonds are secured by a first lien on 82% of parcel tax assessment revenues and 100% of delinquent penalties and interest. SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS CITY'S INHERENT ECONOMIC IMPORTANCE: The city is the commercial and cultural center of a very large, diverse economy that is starting to benefit from revenue and property market improvements, despite an unemployment rate which remains very high. SOLID WASTE DEBT COVERAGE STRONG ON GROSS BASIS: The predictable revenue stream generated by property-based fees set to recover full costs and a huge customer base provides solid waste resources revenue bonds with very strong gross debt service coverage. However, some draw down of the solid waste fund balance is expected through fiscal 2019 when the next fee increases are planned. ONGOING STRUCTURAL IMBALANCE: The city's four-year financial projections indicate a significant structural imbalance despite cost control measures which have reduced, but not closed, the gap. While the structural imbalance will be difficult to resolve without significant economic improvement, a new sales tax measure going before the voters in March could facilitate future deficit reduction. FURTHER BENEFIT REFORM NECESSARY: Building on pension and benefit reforms already implemented, further pension and benefit reform and ongoing position control remain key to achieving out-year budget balancing regardless of the outcome of the new sales tax measure. CHALLENGING POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT: The city's challenging political and labor relations environment can hinder its ability to respond swiftly to budgetary pressures. Improvements in some revenue streams and slightly improved reserve levels could reduce labor's willingness to make further concessions. AFFORDABLE DEBT: Fitch Ratings expects the city's debt ratios to remain affordable but notes the increasing pension and OPEB costs resulting from investment losses. ASSESSMENT BONDS PERFORMING WELL: The City of Los Angeles Landscaping and Lighting District 96-1 assessment bonds all continue to perform well, with strong debt service coverage even under severe Fitch stress tests. CREDIT PROFILE Los Angeles is an important economy and by virtue of its size and diversity is well positioned to benefit from the incipient national economic recovery. Substantial recessionary pressures caused sharp tax revenue declines in the recent past. However, the city is now experiencing revenue and property base growth, which is expected to continue into fiscal 2014. Fiscal 2012 sales tax revenues increased 9% year-over-year and are budgeted to grow a further 4% in fiscal 2013. Following two years of slight declines, taxable assessed valuation (TAV) increased by 1.3% in fiscal 2012 and 2.5% in fiscal 2013. The unemployment rate remains stubbornly high at 11.4% in October 2012, an improvement over a year prior (13.3%) and the July 2010 peak of 14.7%. However, this improvement resulted from labor force declines rather than employment gains. While the city has taken significant actions in response to economic contraction and its personnel-related expenditure pressures, the time taken to achieve the necessary political consensus, as well as the longer-term budget initiatives still in development, indicates how politically difficult it is for the city to respond nimbly. Rebuilding the general fund reserves will need ongoing concerted action from all of the stakeholders. SOLID WASTE RESOURCES REVENUE BONDS CAPPED AT GO RATING Fitch caps the sanitation equipment charge and solid waste resources revenue bonds' rating at the city's unlimited tax GO rating. Although the bonds have a gross revenue pledge, Fitch regards system operations as important to the bonds' credit quality. While the solid waste system is currently demonstrating self-support with only minimal general fund contributions for lifeline program and city department costs, more significant subsidization has been needed in the recent past. Projections indicate the system will be self-supporting through fiscal 2019, when the next solid waste fee increase is planned, but with declining margins. In addition, since pledged revenues are derived from a property- rather than user-based fee, Fitch considers that they could be subject to disruption or diversion in the unlikely event of a city bankruptcy filing. The bonds benefit from strong gross debt service coverage provided by a predictable revenue stream from flat fees charged to a huge customer base (approximately 740,000 households). By law, the city is the sole solid waste collector for all of the city's single family residences and multiple units up to four residences, eliminating service provider competition. Since the city operates only a collection system and no landfills, operational risks are also limited. Strong gross debt service coverage levels reflect fee rates which are designed to recover costs fully. While there has been historical commitment from elected officials to implement rate increases to meet the program's operational costs, there is political sensitivity about increasing rates again before fiscal 2019 due to scheduled rate increases by the city's utilities over the next six years. Although there is an additional bonds test, there is no rate covenant requiring maintenance of a defined operational margin. CITY'S OVERALL FINANCIAL OPERATIONS STILL UNDER PRESSURE Despite significant budget gaps, fiscal 2011 ended with a strengthened total general fund balance of $520.1 million (11.8% of spending), up 19% from the year prior. The $493.8 million unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned fund balances under GASB 54) equaled 11.2% of spending. Fiscal 2011's net general fund surplus of $83.6 million was the first surplus in some years. In fiscal 2012, the city had to close significant general fund budget gaps (an initial $336.3 million gap, a $72 million mid-year gap, and an $18.4 million year-end gap). To do so, the city again relied on a mixture of recurring and non-recurring solutions. Audited fiscal 2012 year-end results are due to be published in March 2013. In fiscal 2013, the city closed an initial budget gap of $238.3 million with approximately 63% recurring solutions and 37% non-recurring solutions, and it currently faces a mid-year budget gap of approximately $10 million. Nevertheless, the city recently achieved its minimum combined emergency and contingency reserve goal of 5% of general fund revenues. The city projects similarly sized annual budget deficits (ranging between $216-$327 million) for fiscal years 2014-2017, indicating the ongoing nature of the city's remaining structural deficit, even after the cost control actions taken to date. While the city is starting to benefit from increased revenues and property market recovery, Fitch considers solving such budget deficits in the future will only grow more difficult. The city has already made significant personnel cuts including layoffs, increased employee contributions to reduced benefits, and reduced new hire salaries for sworn personnel. It retains a range of budget options to achieve medium- to long-term structural balance, but implementing them will require tough political decisions, further labor concessions (difficult in light of those already achieved), and new revenues. On March 5, voters will consider a sales tax rate increase that, if approved, would generate additional general fund revenues of approximately $105 million in fiscal 2013 and $211 million per year thereafter. If approved by voters, Fitch would regard the resulting general fund revenue increase as a credit positive so long as it results, as the city intends, in reduction of the city's structural budget imbalance. Fitch anticipates, however, that there will be considerable pressure to use at least some of these additional general fund revenues for service cut restoration and deferred infrastructure needs. The city has a rapidly growing bank for overtime accrued by police officers. The accrued hours are currently valued at $103 million. While the city intends to reduce this liability through managed leave, those hours which are not used for leave will have to be paid out when individual police officers resign or retire. Management regards providing the overtime bank as preferable to funding higher overtime usage. Fitch notes that this approach risks creating significant future financial pressure since the stored time will become more expensive given future agreed wage increases. The city also has large potential general fund liabilities related to litigation, in particular approximately $777 million in claims connected to the city's former utility users' tax on telephone services. Significant settlements would likely be funded through judgment bonds which would not significantly increase the city's moderately high debt burden, but would put some additional strain on ongoing resources. LANDSCAPING & LIGHTING DISTRICT BONDS PERFORMING WELL The City of Los Angeles Landscaping and Lighting District 96-1 assessment bonds continue to perform well. Their 'AA-' rating reflects debt service coverage levels which remain strong even under harsh stress scenarios. The assessment burden created by these bonds is very low for the large and diverse taxpayer base. Expenditures are monitored for their compliance with the highly prescribed use of assessment revenues. There is ongoing community involvement in both the individual projects and program oversight. While the initial slim voter approval margin, along with the assessments' limited purpose, could have resulted in appeals and higher delinquency rates, to date appeals have been minimal and collection of the assessment benefits from being part of the city's standard ad valorem property tax collections. While the district is separately named from the city of Los Angeles, the two entities share governance and staffing. Therefore, Fitch caps the district's assessment bond rating at the city of Los Angeles' unlimited general obligation rating. AFFORDABLE DEBT BURDEN BUT SIGNIFICANT PENSION & OPEB LIABILITIES Net overall debt is moderately high at $4,695 per capita and 4.1% of market valuation. Amortization of direct debt is above-average at approximately 65% in 10 years. Fitch expects that the overall debt burden will remain affordable. For fiscal 2011, the city reported that its pension systems, the Los Angeles City Employees Retirement System (LACERS) and the Fire and Police Pension Plan (FPPP), were funded at 72.4% and 86.3% respectively. Using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate, funding levels drop lightly to 70.1% for LACERS and a still well-funded 82.5% for FPPP. The city's updated LACERS' funded ratio for fiscal 2012 has dropped to 69% as its deferred net investment return losses have grown by 75%. The city's $577.4 million in fiscal 2011 LACERS and FPPP contributions for general fund departments represented 18.5% of general fund spending. Fitch anticipates that percentage will continue to remain high for some time despite recent changes to both sworn and civilian pension systems. The city's annual OPEB contributions for general fund departments ($773.5 million or 19.8% of fiscal 2011 general fund spending) are projected to grow between $72-$151 million per year through fiscal 2017. LACERS' OPEB funding deteriorated to 72% in fiscal 2012, down from 79% in fiscal 2011, although this level of prefunding remains notably high for a municipal OPEB system. In fiscal 2011, combined debt service payments, annually required pension contributions, and OPEB pay-as-you-go costs were a moderate 19.2% of total governmental fund expenditures and transfers out (net of capital fund expenditures).