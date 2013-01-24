UPDATE 1-BOJ's balance sheet reaches 500 trillion yen, about to overtake Fed
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings withdraws its 'A+/F1+' credit enhanced rating on the following bonds: --Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority (FL) (Dolphins Stadium Project) industrial development revenue bonds (taxable) series 2000; --Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority (FL) (Dolphins Stadium Project) industrial development revenue bonds (taxable) series 2006. The long-term rating assigned to the bonds is revised to 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook based on the underlying rating assigned by Fitch to South Florida Stadium LLC.'s stadium revenue bonds. The rating withdrawal is in connection with the termination of the letter of credit that had supported the bonds.
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average broke through the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since December 2015 on Friday after a batch of strong U.S. economic data lifted Wall Street and the U.S. currency against the yen.