UPDATE 1-BOJ's balance sheet reaches 500 trillion yen, about to overtake Fed
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on New Orleans, LA. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: New Orleans, Louisiana
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average broke through the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since December 2015 on Friday after a batch of strong U.S. economic data lifted Wall Street and the U.S. currency against the yen.