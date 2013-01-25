Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country CeilingJan 25 - Fitch Ratings has revised its corporate finance criteria for rating entities above the Country Ceiling. The report, entitled 'Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling', updates and replaces the criteria report 'Rating Corporate Above the Country Ceiling' published on 27 January 2012. The ratings in Fitch's non-financial corporate finance portfolio are not affected by the update. The updated criteria report maintains all of the same principles used to rate non-financial corporates above the Country Ceilings and there are no substantive changes compared with the prior criteria. The updated criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.