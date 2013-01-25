Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+/RR3'rating to Grupo Posadas S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Posadas) USD $50 million reopening of its senior unsecured notes due 2017. Proceeds from the reopening are expected to be used primarily to pay down existing debt and, to a lesser extent, for general corporate uses. The recovery ratings are 'RR3', which indicates good recovery prospects given default. 'RR3' rated securities have characteristics consistent with securities historically recovering 51% - 70% of current principal and related interest. Posadas' ratings are supported by the company's solid business position, strong brand name and multiple hotel formats. Conversely, the ratings are tempered by a track record of high leverage, as well as industry cyclicality. Posadas' presence in all major urban and coastal locations in Mexico, consistent product offering and quality brand image have resulted in occupancy levels that are above the industry average in Mexico. The use of multiple hotel formats allows the company to target domestic and international business travelers of different income levels as well as tourists, diversifying its revenue base. Posadas recently completed a successful divestiture of its South American hotel operation for USD $275 million as well as the sale of 11 hotels to the FibraHotel REIT for about USD $117 million. Going forward, Posadas' strategy will be mostly focused on operating and providing services to new hotels rather than acquiring additional properties. New openings should continue for all brands, mainly Fiesta Inn and One, under managed and leased formats. This strategy of openings reduces Capex and supports free cash flow generation. This reopening does not unduly affect leverage. On a pro forma basis, excluding the recently divested South American operations, hotels sold to FibraHotel and one-time charges, Fitch estimates total adjusted debt to EBITDAR and total debt to EBITDA at 5.3 times (x) and 4.7x, respectively, from estimates of 5.1x and 4.4x before the reopening. Taking into account estimated cash levels, Fitch believes that net adjusted debt to EBITDAR and net debt to EBITDA will be about 3.9x and 2.9x, respectively. Fitch currently rates Posadas as follows: --Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B'; --Foreign currency IDR 'B'; --National scale rating 'BB+(mex)'; --USD $300 million senior notes due 2017 'B+/RR3'; --USD $200 million senior notes due 2015 'B+/RR3'; The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Miguel Guzman-Betancourt Associate Director Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. +52 81 8399-9100 Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 64920 Monterrey, Mexico Secondary Analyst Sergio Rodriguez, CFA Senior Director +52 81 8399-9100 Committee Chairperson Alberto Moreno Senior Director +52 81 8399-9100 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-financial Corporate Issuers' (Aug. 14, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2013 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Multimedia Tools Products and Services Fitch Training <% //code to detect iphones or ipads String userAgent = request.getHeader("User-Agent").toLowerCase(); if(userAgent.contains("ipad") && (session.getAttribute("shownIPadMessage") == null || !session.getAttribute("shownIPadMessage").equals("true"))) { session.setAttribute("shownIPadMessage","true"); %> <% }%> FITCH RATES POSADAS' 2017 SENIOR NOTES REOPENING 'B+/RR3'