(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Sime Darby Berhad's (Sime Darby) first
tranche of $800m Sukuk notes issued under its $1.5bn Sukuk
programme a final 'A' rating. The final rating is in line with
the expected rating assigned on 22 January 2013.
On 15 January 2013, Fitch rated the Sukuk programme set up
through a special purpose vehicle, Sime Darby Global Berhad, at
the same level as Sime Darby's senior unsecured rating in
accordance with the agency's "Rating Sukuk" criteria. Sime
Darby's obligations to the Sukuk programme rank equally with its
senior unsecured debt obligations and the programme is exposed
to low structural subordination risk on account of Sime Darby's
majority stake in and management control of key operating
entities.
Fitch rates Sime Darby Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default (IDR) 'A', with Stable Outlook. It also has a
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'A'. Sime
Darby's ratings reflect its strong plantations business, its
large size, a diversified business portfolio and its
conservative financial leverage.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view of the supportive
industry fundamentals of Sime
Darby's plantation business, and the politically and
economically stable markets in which it operates.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
- A downgrade in Malaysia's Country Ceiling 'A', which would
result in a corresponding downgrade in Sime Darby's Long-Term
Foreign Currency IDR. Sime Darby's Long-Term Foreign Currency
IDR is currently at the same level as the Malaysian Country
Ceiling
- An increase in the role of the Malaysian sovereign or
related entities in Sime Darby's decision-making process will
result in the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs being
downgraded and placed on a par with the sovereign rating, which
is currently 'A-'
- A sustained increase in financial leverage (adjusted net
debt/ funds from operations) to over 1.75x
No positive rating action is expected in the medium term due
to the cyclical nature of SIME's key businesses.
By assigning a rating to the programme and the issue under
the programme, Fitch is not expressing an opinion as to whether
the programme or sukuk issuance under the programme are
compliant with Shariah principles.