Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Credit Mutuel's Structure, Solidarity Mechanisms and Rating RationaleJan 28 - Fitch Ratings has updated its special report on Credit Mutuel (CM). The report provides details of CM's organisational structure, identifies the largest sub-groups operating within it and explains the solidarity mechanisms within the group. The report further provides information regarding Fitch's rating rationale applicable to CM entities. Fitch does not assign any ratings to CM. CM does not have a cross-support mechanism covering all its sub-groups. Moreover, CM lacks managerial and strategic integration and does not operate as a homogeneous group. However, Fitch rates CM11-CIC ('A+'/Stable), CM's largest sub-group. Fitch analyses CM11-CIC on a consolidated basis (financial statements and risk profile) in light of the solidarity mechanism in place within the sub-group. No other sub-group is rated by Fitch. CM11-CIC represents almost 80% of CM's consolidated assets and equity. The special report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, "Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms" dated 20 December 2012, "Evaluating Corporate Governance" dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms Evaluating Corporate Governance