(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landshypotek AB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The affirmation of Landshypotek's IDRs and senior debt ratings, reflect its excellent asset quality, strong niche franchise, solid risk weighted capital ratios and acceptable leverage. These outweigh the negative considerations with respect to the bank's monoline business model, reliance on wholesale funding and the relatively small absolute size of its capital. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRS The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Landshypotek will maintain its capital markets access and retain its excellent asset quality which drive its financial metrics. Downward pressure on the bank's ratings is most likely to come from a prolonged dislocation in wholesale funding markets reducing access or materially increasing pricing, leading to a significant erosion of internal capital generation. Fitch sees such dislocation as highly unlikely. The ratings are also sensitive to any significant increase in lending outside its core first lien mortgage product. Upward pressure is unlikely, given the relatively small size of capital for its rating level and its significant reliance on debt capital markets for structural funding. Landshypotek's funding is almost entirely wholesale-based, and its loan book is largely funded by covered bonds. Landshypotek has had relatively uninterrupted access to capital markets during the crisis, and Fitch expects it to maintain access, in particular in its domestic market. While the long-term profile of the wholesale funding mitigates refinancing risk to some extent, this funding structure requires efficient wholesale markets to sustain growth at manageable costs. Fitch also expects Landshypotek to maintain a high liquidity buffer to mitigate the risks. Landshypotek's asset quality is exceptionally strong, and Fitch expects it to remain resilient. Lending consists exclusively of collateralised loans to the domestic agriculture and forestry sector. With its conservative underwriting policy and generally low loan to value ratio (average around 40% at end-September 2012), loan performance is solid. In light of its business model, Fitch expects operating profits to remain stable, although moderate, in 2013. Landshypotek's capital ratios compare well with its domestic and international peers, although they are boosted by the low risk weights on mortgages. However, the absolute amount of capital is small for its ratings, which may limit its resilience against fat tail risk events. SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT In affirming Landshypotek's senior unsecured EMTN programme ratings, and driven by the high usage of covered bonds, Fitch has stressed asset recoveries using its recovery methodology as a base. The agency has made three key assumptions; firstly that unneeded collateral in the covered bond pool will be made available to unsecured creditors within a reasonable timeframe, secondly that the covered bonds market in Sweden would remain open, and thirdly that Landshypotek's largest asset group - mortgages - could be sold in the market, albeit at a discount in the 'A+' scenario. Fitch also takes into account Landshypotek's ability to re-price a significant proportion of its mortgages at short notice, enabling it to manage its mortgage portfolio should the need arise. The unsecured programme ratings are especially sensitive to any changes in Fitch's assessment of banks with high asset encumbrance and the structural subordination of senior unsecured creditors. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Landshypotek's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation that there would be a moderate probability that support would be forthcoming from the Swedish authorities if required. This is driven by the importance of the covered bond market and the agricultural and forestry sectors in Sweden. The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any potential change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of Swedish authorities to provide timely support to the bank, which would most likely be driven by a broader review of support considerations for banks in Sweden, Europe or globally. The rating actions are as follows: Landshypotek Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+' / 'F1' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)