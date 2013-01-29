(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landshypotek AB's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook for the
Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation of Landshypotek's IDRs and senior debt ratings, reflect its
excellent asset quality, strong niche franchise, solid risk weighted capital
ratios and acceptable leverage. These outweigh the negative considerations with
respect to the bank's monoline business model, reliance on wholesale funding and
the relatively small absolute size of its capital.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRS
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Landshypotek will maintain
its capital markets access and retain its excellent asset quality which drive
its financial metrics. Downward pressure on the bank's ratings is most likely to
come from a prolonged dislocation in wholesale funding markets reducing access
or materially increasing pricing, leading to a significant erosion of internal
capital generation. Fitch sees such dislocation as highly unlikely. The ratings
are also sensitive to any significant increase in lending outside its core first
lien mortgage product. Upward pressure is unlikely, given the relatively small
size of capital for its rating level and its significant reliance on debt
capital markets for structural funding.
Landshypotek's funding is almost entirely wholesale-based, and its loan book is
largely funded by covered bonds. Landshypotek has had relatively uninterrupted
access to capital markets during the crisis, and Fitch expects it to maintain
access, in particular in its domestic market. While the long-term profile of the
wholesale funding mitigates refinancing risk to some extent, this funding
structure requires efficient wholesale markets to sustain growth at manageable
costs. Fitch also expects Landshypotek to maintain a high liquidity buffer to
mitigate the risks.
Landshypotek's asset quality is exceptionally strong, and Fitch expects it to
remain resilient. Lending consists exclusively of collateralised loans to the
domestic agriculture and forestry sector. With its conservative underwriting
policy and generally low loan to value ratio (average around 40% at
end-September 2012), loan performance is solid. In light of its business model,
Fitch expects operating profits to remain stable, although moderate, in 2013.
Landshypotek's capital ratios compare well with its domestic and international
peers, although they are boosted by the low risk weights on mortgages. However,
the absolute amount of capital is small for its ratings, which may limit its
resilience against fat tail risk events.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
In affirming Landshypotek's senior unsecured EMTN programme ratings, and driven
by the high usage of covered bonds, Fitch has stressed asset recoveries using
its recovery methodology as a base. The agency has made three key assumptions;
firstly that unneeded collateral in the covered bond pool will be made available
to unsecured creditors within a reasonable timeframe, secondly that the covered
bonds market in Sweden would remain open, and thirdly that Landshypotek's
largest asset group - mortgages - could be sold in the market, albeit at a
discount in the 'A+' scenario. Fitch also takes into account Landshypotek's
ability to re-price a significant proportion of its mortgages at short notice,
enabling it to manage its mortgage portfolio should the need arise. The
unsecured programme ratings are especially sensitive to any changes in Fitch's
assessment of banks with high asset encumbrance and the structural subordination
of senior unsecured creditors.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Landshypotek's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's
expectation that there would be a moderate probability that support would be
forthcoming from the Swedish authorities if required. This is driven by the
importance of the covered bond market and the agricultural and forestry sectors
in Sweden.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any potential
change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of Swedish
authorities to provide timely support to the bank, which would most likely be
driven by a broader review of support considerations for banks in Sweden, Europe
or globally.
The rating actions are as follows:
Landshypotek
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+' / 'F1'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)