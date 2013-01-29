Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Capital Goods DashboardJan 29 - Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA H113 Capital Goods dashboard.
The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the
sector in Europe under the following headings:
- Key theme: Stagnant business sentiment to weigh on investments.
- What Fitch is watching: Potential order book weakness, emerging markets
slowdown, restructuring charges.
- The ratings impact of the above.
