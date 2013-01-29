Jan 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Virgin Money plc's (VM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), Short-term IDR and Viability Rating (VR) at 'BBB', 'F3' and 'bbb', respectively. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The rating affirmations reflect the bank's strong liquidity profile, healthy asset quality, sound capital and solid customer funding franchise. The ratings, however, also take into account the bank's fast growth ambitions, which will put pressure on its currently sound balance sheet as well as its weak underlying profitability. The growth via potential acquisitions, which could be opportunistic in nature, renders its current business projections difficult to verify. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDR and VR VM's IDR is driven by its standalone strength. The bank's operations have a very short track record in their current form and during the one year of the bank's operations under Virgin Money ownership (January 2012 to January 2013), its balance sheet profile has changed significantly, with a reduction in capitalisation, lower liquidity and a change in funding structure, all in line with plans. Nonetheless, asset quality remains healthy, albeit concentrated in UK mortgages, with a small amount of product diversification introduced through the newly acquired credit card book. Fitch expects that the book will suffer some deterioration in quality, given the current macroeconomic climate. Nonetheless, it believes the book should continue to perform well, reflecting its sound origins and management's risk averse culture. Capitalisation is currently deemed to be sound and in line with the better capitalised building societies'. Regulatory capital ratios are high but benefit from the low risk weightings applied to mortgages under the IRB approach. Nonetheless, Fitch sees some pressure arising from the projected loan growth. Management's stated minimum targeted Tier 1 ratio of 15% would render its leverage quite high. Underlying profitability is still weak: VM has suffered from the effect of a high liquidity buffer, low risk but low-yielding loan book, both of which are combined with the very low base rates prevalent in the UK. Fitch understands that underlying profitability is improving, partly as a result of a cost cutting exercise and partly as a result of increased risk-return in its loans. However, it expects earnings in the UK financial sector to remain under pressure as long as rates remain low. Fitch views the transparency of the bank's public disclosure to be weak and certain aspects of its corporate governance could be improved. Both reflect the private nature of the bank and of its parent holding company. Overall, Fitch believes that over the medium-term VM's ratings could improve in line with the better performing UK mortgage lenders, as long as management is able to implement its plan as expected and to meet its targets in line with projections. However, negative rating pressure would apply if capital and liquidity deteriorate more quickly than currently planned, or if a large acquisition takes place which could compromise the current capital and funding position of the bank or if underlying profitability remains weak. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR VM's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that while the probability of support from the authorities is possible, it cannot be relied upon, especially following the introduction of the UK Banking Act in 2009. Furthermore, despite the fact that support provided by its shareholders is possible, the ability and willingness of this support being provided in a timely manner cannot be relied upon by Fitch in its ratings. The SR is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the authorities or of the shareholders to provide timely support to the bank. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated August 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance