Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Watch on Banco Espanol de Credito S.A.'s (Banesto, 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') Cedulas Hipotecarias (CH; mortgage covered bonds) 'A-' rating to Positive from Negative. The RWP is expected to be resolved before summer time pending finalisation of the announced merger with Banco Santander (Santander; 'BBB+'/Negative), that is expected to take place in May 2013. The RWP reflects Fitch's view that the rating of these securities is likely to be upgraded by one notch and equalised with the rating of Santander CH ('A'/Negative Outlook) upon the completion of the merger, as long as Santander's current Issuer Default Rating (IDR) holds firm, the post-merger level of over-collateralisation (OC) ranges between 90% and 95% at the minimum, and the Fitch break even OC analysis is not materially affected. The Fitch breakeven OC for a given rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. The rating action follows the announcement on 17 December 2012 that Banesto will be absorbed by its parent, Banco Santander, and it also takes into account the agency analysis on the anticipated post-merger credit risk profile of the cover pool and the consolidated profile of all CH. Fitch understands Banesto will cease to exist as a separate legal entity after transferring all of its assets and liabilities to Santander, including those related to the covered bond business. The absorption is expected to close in May 2013. As such, Fitch has conducted the rating analysis both on the Banesto cover pool and CH pre-merger and expected post-merger profile, based on data submitted by both entities. In relation to Banesto pre-merger situation, and according to updated information provided by the issuer, the total outstanding balance of CH has been reduced to EUR17.59bn (from EUR18.19bn as of year-end 2012) and the cover pool volume is projected to remain stable at EUR32.31bn as of 31 January 2013 after incorporating c.EUR300m of mortgage loans from an amortised securitisation transaction. As a consequence, the CH's level of OC has increased to 83.7% from 77% in December 2012, a level that is able to withstand the Fitch estimated breakeven OC for the 'A-' rating scenario of 81% but not high enough to support the breakeven OC estimate for the 'A' rating scenario of 86%. Banesto CH's OC ratio is expected to range between 90% and 100% from end-February 2013 until the merger effective date, considering the amortisation profile of existing CH, the estimate of potential CH issuances and the projected balance of the mortgage portfolio. In terms of portfolio credit analysis, Fitch view remains unchanged with a weighted-average (WA) default rate of 33.1%, a WA recovery rate of 32.9% and a WA loss rate of 22.2% in the 'A-' stress environment. These metrics take into account that 66% of the total cover pool is linked to residential credit risk profile, 14% to commercial/SME and 20% to real estate developers. In relation to Banesto and Santander post-merger situation, based on information provided by the two issuers, the aggregated outstanding balance of CH stands at EUR43.8bn as of today and is secured over an approximated aggregated cover pool of EUR83.3bn, resulting in a total OC of 90%. In line with Fitch's covered bond criteria for 'F2' rated Spanish issuers in the absence of contractual minimum levels of OCs, the agency applies a 10% OC haircut on the lowest OC observed of the last 12 months (87%) to derive a total OC credited level of 79% within its analysis. This relied upon level of OC is above the 'A' estimated breakeven OC of 76% by Fitch as of now. Fitch's D-Cap of 0 for Banesto's CH remains unchanged, implying full discontinuity of payments on the CH upon the issuer default. This continuity risk analysis is driven by the liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment for Spanish covered bonds issued by banks rated above the sovereign ('BBB'/Negative/'F2'). In Fitch's opinion, there is a lack of specific protection against liquidity shortfalls post an assumed issuer insolvency and only intervention by the Spanish authorities would avoid a default on the covered bonds in this scenario. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 