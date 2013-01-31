US STOCKS-Tech leads Wall St higher; jobs data falls short
* Dow up 0.29 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.94 pct (Updates to market close)
Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Douglas County School District Re. 1, CO. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* Dow up 0.29 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.94 pct (Updates to market close)
June 2 As Wall Street awaits President Donald Trump's vision for financial regulation, big U.S. banks are pushing for a lucrative change his appointees can execute without a legislative fight: easing annual stress tests.