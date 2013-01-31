Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: CLO Market QuarterlyJan 31 - After finishing with a flourish last quarter, new U.S. CLOs will come to market at the same robust pace this year, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest quarterly newsletter. Deals pricing in fourth-quarter-2012 (4Q'12) alone totaled nearly $22 billion (42 deals). This brought the 2012 year-end total for new CLOs to $51.9 billion (111 deals). Most market participants are predicting new CLO issuance to total between $60 and $80 billion in 2013. This, according to Senior Director Derek Miller, 'is a sign that new CLOs will come to market at the same brisk clip seen during the latter half of last year.' Fitch's latest 'CLO Market Quarterly' newsletter is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
NEW YORK, June 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Sally Smith would retire before the end of the year, a move that came as shareholders voted three activist hedge fund nominees onto the company's board.