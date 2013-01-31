Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs fall from 9-year peak -CFTC

June 2 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell their greatest amount in more than nine years earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 258,165 contracts on May 30, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 362,501 ne