Feb 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned UniCredit Bank AG's (HVB) EUR5bn medium
term note programme a final Long-Term senior unsecured debt rating of 'A+' and a
Short-Term senior unsecured debt rating of 'F1+'. Although the programme is
active and HVB could potentially use the programme to issue debt through its
Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo branches in the future, it has not made use of it
yet.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The programme's Long-Term senior unsecured debt rating of 'A+' and the
Short-Term senior unsecured debt rating of 'F1+' are consistent with HVB's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its Short-Term IDR. The Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is Stable. HVB has a Support Rating of '1' and the Support Rating
Floor (SRF) is 'A+'.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
HVB's IDRs are driven by expected government support. While Fitch believes HVB
would first look to its 100% owner, UniCredit S.p.A. ('A-'/Negative) for
support, if needed, the likelihood of support by the Federal Republic of Germany
remains extremely high.
HVB's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to developments within the
regulatory, political and legal framework, either in Germany or at a
pan-European level. Any changes in the agency's view of support would result in
downgrades of the bank's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF. These ratings are also
sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the ability of the German authorities
to provide support, which would be signalled by a downgrade of the sovereign
rating.
Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that notes issued in the future under
the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a
specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme
rating. The agency does not assign generic programme ratings to subordinated
debt, which will be rated on a case-by-case basis.