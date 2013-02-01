BRIEF-India's Dena Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* Says RBI initiated prompt corrective action (PCA) for Dena Bank in view of high net NPA and negative RoA
Feb 1 - Effective today, Fitch Ratings has updated its Ratings Definitions, removing certain rating actions that were updated or modified incorrectly. Changes have been made to the Ratings Actions section of the Ratings Definitions available on the Fitch website, 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
LONDON, June 2 The Pensions Regulator, which regulates Britain's workplace pension schemes, said on Friday it had reached a deal with Hoover Ltd that is expected to see its pension scheme enter the Pension Protection Fund.