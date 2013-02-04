Feb 4 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated mid-year version of its U.S. Public Power Peer Study Addendum. The mid-year version of the Addendum contains operating and financial data for 129 Fitch-rated public power issuers including retail and wholesale utility systems, and rural electric cooperatives. It provides updated statistics and metrics for utilities with fiscal years ending June 30, 2012, as well as revised medians to reflect updated statistics and rating actions taken through Dec. 31, 2012. The interactive Excel based analytical tool features a dynamic charting application that allows the user to generate a quick graphic representation of how a utility's selected financial metrics compare to the respective medians. It also offers tools for comparing a utility's key financial metrics to median calculations on a notch-specific rating basis for comparable entities rated within the same rating category (i.e. 'AA', 'A', 'BBB') and against the entire portfolio of Fitch-rated issuers. The Addendum is available on the company's website, at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Public Power Peer Study Addendum: January 2013