(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Region of Bretagne Long-term local
and foreign currency ratings at 'AA' and a Short-term foreign currency rating at
'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable.
RATING RATIONALE
The ratings are underpinned by the Region of Bretagne's track record of strong
budgetary performance, low debt, and sophisticated management and by its
favourable socio economic profile. The ratings also take into account the high
level of capital expenditure scheduled from 2013 to 2016, the expected weakening
of its self-financing capacity and the resulting strong surge in debt over the
period.
The Stable Outlook highlights Fitch's view that the region has the ability and
willingness to keep a sustainable financial profile and control the expected
growth of debt.
Bretagne's diversified economy rests on strong industrial and construction
sectors and on an important agricultural basis. Its unemployment rate is
consistently below the national average, despite some difficult industrial
reconversion processes and competitiveness challenges.
Operating margin is comfortable despite a recent fall to 26.7% of operating
revenue in 2012 from 33% in 2009, due to the latest devolution cycle and the
2010 reform of revenue components. The budget is relatively rigid as revenues
largely depend from state transfers and non-modifiable taxes, while expenditure
is largely made of inflexible items (staff, mandatory transfers, multiyear
contracts).
Fitch expects sluggish operating revenue growth of 0.3% per year until 2016 due
to weak tax base growth and decreasing state transfers. Operating expenditure is
expected to grow by 1.7% per year, provided the region manages to offset dynamic
spending items (staff, train services, education) with curbs on its most
flexible ones. We expect operating and current margins to decrease to 22.4% and
18.6% in 2016.
Bretagne will co-finance the regional high-speed railway system and purchase
train rolling stock while maintaining capital programmes in its other
competencies, pushing average annual capital expenditure to EUR526m from 2013 to
2016, up from EUR346m since 2008. Weaker current margin and rising capital
expenditure should result in a much lower self-financing rate, of 51.7% on
average, after debt repayment, from 2013 to 2016, from an average 94.1% since
2008.
Debt decreased to 34.6% at end 2012 from 41.3% of current revenue in 2007 due to
strong self-financing and to the region's willingness to anticipate the cost of
future capital projects. Fitch expects debt to surge to 122% of capital revenue
by 2016 owing to the decline in self-financing capacity and the rise of capital
spending. We expect debt service coverage to remain comfortable, but the debt
payback ratio should rise from 1.3 years at end-2012 to 6.6 years at end 2016.
The region has a track record of reliable financial forecasting, owing to a
modern budgetary framework. Fitch believes this underpins the region's ability
to anticipate potential adverse evolutions and ensure respect of its medium term
financial target.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The inability to adjust expenditure to the level of revenue, leading to a debt
payback ratio consistently above seven years, could lead to a negative rating
action.
Strong budgetary performance resulting in debt metrics significantly
outperforming our forecasts could lead to a positive rating action.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are based on the following assumptions:
- GRP growth and regional inflation in line with Fitch's forecasts for French
GDP and inflation
- Moderate operating expenditure growth, average annual capital expenditure of
EUR530m at most from 2013 to 2016
- No major additional cuts in operating transfers from the state
- Financially balanced transfer of revenue and/or competencies following the
upcoming reform of devolution
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)