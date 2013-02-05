(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 5 - Fitch Ratings has placed SNS Bank's Long-term and Short-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB+' and 'F2', respectively, on Rating Watch
Evolving (RWE). SNS REAAL's Long- and Short-term IDRs have also been
placed on RWE having previously been on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same
time, the agency has downgraded SNS Bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from
'bb'. SNS Bank's hybrid Tier 1 securities have also been downgraded to 'C' from
'B-'. SRLEV's and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
have been maintained on RWE. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The rating actions on SNS Bank and its holding company, SNS REAAL, follow the
nationalisation of SNS REAAL (and SNS Bank) on Friday 1 February 2013. The
action taken by the Dutch government was carried out to solve the financial
difficulties experienced by SNS Bank in its property finance portfolio.
SNS Bank and SNS REAAL's 'BBB+' Long-term IDRs are at their Support Rating
Floors (SRF) and reflect Fitch's view that there is a high probability that the
Dutch state will continue to support both SNS Bank and SNS REAAL to the extent
that no senior creditor will suffer losses. The decree nationalising the bank
makes it clear that senior creditors will not suffer losses in the
nationalisation process, while the claims of subordinated creditors and equity
holders have been fully wiped out.
The RWEs on both SNS Bank and SNS REAAL reflect uncertainty about how the group
will be restructured in the medium term. The authorities have stated their aim
for the bank to return to private ownership once its financial situation is
stabilised, but how that process takes place is still to be determined and may
involve the possible spin off, or sale, of certain operations. Fitch will
resolve the RWE once details emerge on how the group will be restructured, which
it expects to be decided upon within the next six months.
The downgrade of the bank's VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the
nationalisation signals that the bank has failed. The state has provided
substantial extraordinary support mainly in the form of a EUR2.2bn fresh capital
injection in SNS REAAL, of which EUR1.9bn will be down streamed to the bank,
EUR0.8bn write-down of the 2008 state injection plus a premium and a further
injection of EUR0.7bn for the real estate portfolio, which will be isolated from
the bank. The state will also provide a EUR1.1bn loan to SNS REAAL and EUR5bn
worth of funding guarantees for the real estate portfolio.
The downgrade of SNS Bank's hybrid Tier 1 securities reflects the full
write-down of the securities in the nationalisation process and the
expropriation of the securities by the Dutch state. This process is in line with
the Dutch Intervention Act and reflects the Dutch authorities' intention that
private stakeholders share the burden of bank resolution.
Fitch placed the insurance operating entities' ratings on RWE on 16 July 2012
reflecting SNS REAAL's announcement that it will take capital strengthening
initiatives by the end of 2012. One option to strengthen SNS REAAL's capital
position had been the sale of the group's insurance operations. After the Dutch
State's recent announcement that it has nationalised SNS REAAL, Fitch continues
to believe that a rating upgrade or downgrade remain possible rating actions
depending on the financial strength of any potential future owner. Fitch expects
to resolve the RWE once there is greater clarity about the future of the
insurance operations as a consequence of the new shareholder's plan.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
AND SENIOR DEBT
SNS REAAL and SNS Bank's respective Long-term and Short-term IDRs, Support
Ratings, SRFs and senior debt ratings are all sensitive to any weakening of the
Dutch state's ability or willingness to provide support. Therefore, although
Fitch expects to resolve the RWE on all of these ratings once there is further
clarity on the various strategic options envisaged for the group by its state
owner, the ratings may be further affected by any change in the Dutch state's
Long-term sovereign rating.
Although full support is being provided to senior creditors as the situation is
being resolved, Fitch will only be able to assess the likelihood of any further
state support that may become necessary once it is clear how the group will be
restructured. It will then be able to decide whether the resulting entities can
be considered systemically important to the Dutch banking system. If the medium
term prospects of support for the resulting entities are viewed by Fitch to have
become weaker than previously, the Support Ratings, SRFs, IDRs and senior debt
ratings will be downgraded. The expected spin off into a "bad bank" of legacy
business under state ownership may result in an upgrade of that entity's
ratings, depending on the final set up.
The application of the Intervention Act by the authorities should be seen in a
European context and progress towards a European Banking Union. Once the
mechanism is in place to implement bank resolution, with support only provided
to the systematically important business of banks, rather than to all of its
banks, Fitch expects the relative support benefits for Dutch banks to reduce.
SNS Bank's state guaranteed debt instruments are rated 'AAA', reflecting the
Netherlands' guarantee and so would be sensitive to any change in the
Netherlands' rating.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
SNS Bank's VR at 'f' reflects Fitch's opinion that the bank has failed. Fitch
expects to re-rate the bank once capital is injected and details of the group's
new structure become available. Details on the effective isolation of the
property finance portfolio have not been disclosed but Fitch expects that risks
will be ring-fenced. Therefore, the new VR is likely to reflect the bank's
franchise in Dutch retail banking, its expected focus on providing mortgage
lending with a reduced small- and medium-sized enterprises business. The VR will
also take into account enhanced liquidity and capitalisation from the measures
being taken by the Dutch state.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IFS
SNS REAAL's operating insurance subsidiaries, SRLEV and REAAL
Schadeverzekeringen's IFS ratings reflect the insurance subsidiaries' strong
business position in the Dutch insurance market, solid capital adequacy and
stable profitability. These strengths are offset by moderate financial
flexibility, following the recent change of ownership.
Key ratings drivers for a downgrade of the IFS ratings would be a sustained
decline in the group regulatory solvency ratio to below 150% or a structural
decline in the insurance activities' profitability (for example, if reported net
income was below EUR200m and expected to remain below that level).
Although no information regarding the possible disposal of the insurance
operations has been made available yet, the agency still views the sale of the
group's insurance operations, either partly or in total, as a possibility. If
the insurance operations are acquired by a financially stronger group, SRLEV
and/or REAAL Schadeverzekeringen's ratings could be upgraded. However, if the
insurance operations are sold to a financially weaker group, the ratings could
be downgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
SNS REAAL:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'; RWN changed to RWE
Short-term IDR: 'F2'; RWN changed to RWE
Support Rating: '2' ; RWN changed to RWE
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB+' ; RWN changed to RWE
SNS Bank:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'; placed on RWE
Short-term IDR: 'F2'; placed on RWE
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'bb'
Senior debt: 'BBB+'; placed on RWE
Market linked notes: 'BBB+(emr)'; placed on RWE
Hybrid Tier 1 securities: downgraded to 'C' from 'B-'
Commercial paper: 'F2'; placed on RWE
Support Rating: '2'; placed on RWE
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB+' ; placed on RWE
Dutch government guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'AAA'
SNS REAAL N.V. Insurance Activities:
SRLEV N.V. IFS: 'A-'; remains on RWE
REAAL Schadeverzekeringen N.V. IFS: 'A-'; remains on RWE
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)