TREASURIES-Yields jump, then retreat after U.S. private payroll data

* U.S. private employers added 253,000 jobs in May * 3-, 2-year yields hit at least one-week highs * Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data eyed * Yields pare rise after Trump decision on Paris climate accord (Updates prices, adds impact of Trump decision on Paris accord) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. short-dated Treasury yields briefly touched at least one-week highs on Thursday after strong data on U.S. private payrolls marginally boosted expectation