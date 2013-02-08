(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 8 - Peugeot's non-cash accounting write-down is likely
to be just one of many announced by European corporates over the next couple of
years, Fitch Ratings says. Our analysis suggests over half of issuers may be
valuing their net assets too aggressively and asset impairments may accelerate
in the weak economic environment. This is likely to be exacerbated by high
prices paid to acquire assets in the boom years.
These non-cash write-downs are generally headline-grabbing numbers, but often
have a very limited impact on companies' credit profiles and are largely already
factored into our ratings. However, they can sometimes have an impact,
especially when they are a surprise to market participants or cause an adverse
reaction in debt markets.
We will publish a special report in the next few days on our expectations for a
rise in corporate impairments and write-downs. This will include an analysis of
the sectors that are most likely to be affected and the potential for aggressive
accounting techniques when assessing impairments.
Peugeot's EUR3.9bn write-down was required by regulators. We do not expect it to
damage the company's credit profile, although it will keep the spotlight on the
car-maker's broader problems. The company's ability to retain strong liquidity,
return to underlying profitability in its core business and meet its target for
positive free cash flow by the end of 2014 are likely to be the main drivers of
its rating.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)