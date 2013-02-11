(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 58 classes of the SMART series of Australian ABS. The transactions are securitisations of Australian auto and equipment receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited (Macquarie Leasing). The rating actions are listed below.

The performance of the SMART transactions is well within Fitch's expectations. Net losses experienced since closing have been well below 1% and 30+ day delinquencies are consistently tracking below 0.5%. To date, excess spread has been more than sufficient to cover for losses experienced in each transaction.

The 2009-1, 2010-1US, 2010-2, 2011-1US transactions have been paying principal on a pro-rata basis and are expected to continue to until their respective call dates. 2011-2US, 2011-3G, 2011-4US and 2012-1US continue to pay principal on a sequential basis as of the December 2012 payment date. The payment method is expected to switch to pro-rata in the near future.

The rating actions are as follows:

SMART Series 2009-1 Trust:

AUD64.4m Class A-2 (ISIN AU3FN0009247) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD6.9m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0009254) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD5.1m Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD1.1m Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD0.8m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A-1 paid in full in April 2010

SMART Series 2010-1US Trust:

USD3.2m Class A-3a (ISIN US83173CAD20) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD6.1m Class A-3b (ISIN US83173CAE03) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD115m Class A-4b (ISIN US83173CAG50) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD6.8m Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD8.3m Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7.5m Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7.5m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A-1 (ISIN US83173CAA80) paid in full in January 2011

Class A-2b (ISIN US83173CAC47) paid in full in January 2012

SMART Series 2010-2 Trust:

AUD161.7m Class A-2 (ISIN AU3FN0012043) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7.5m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0012050) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD9.2m Class C (ISIN AU3FN0012068) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD8.4m Class D (ISIN AU3FN0012076) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD8.4m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A-1 (ISIN AU3FN0012035) paid in full in June 2011

SMART Series 2011-1US Trust:

USD44.9m Class A-3a (ISIN US78446EAD94) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD99.6m Class A-3b (ISIN US78446EAE77) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD174m Class A-4a (ISIN US78446EAF43) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD15.2m Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD18.5m Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD16.9m Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD16.9m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A-1 (ISIN US78446EAA55) paid in full in October 2011

Class A-2a (ISIN US78446EAB39) paid in full in May 2012

Class A-2b (ISIN US78446EAC12) paid in full in May 2012

SMART Series 2011-2US Trust:

USD3.1m Class A-2a (ISIN USQ8520NAB12) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD3.1m Class A-2b (ISIN USQ8520NAC94) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD74.4m Class A-3a (ISIN USQ8520NAD77) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD96m Class A-3b (ISIN USQ8520NAE50) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD153.6m Class A-4a (ISIN USQ8520NAF26) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD14.2m Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD17.4m Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD15.8m Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD15.8m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A-1 (ISIN US78446KAA16) paid in full in February 2012

SMART Series 2011-3 Trust:

AUD359.9m Class A-2A (ISIN AU0000SNAHB9) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP83.6m Class A-2G (ISIN XS0691593114) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD20.5m Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD24.8m Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD22.5m Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD22.5m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A-1 (ISIN AU0000SNAHA1) paid in full in May 2012

SMART Series 2011-4US Trust:

USD14.6m Class A-2a (ISIN US78446NAB38) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD51.5m Class A-2b (ISIN US78446NAC11) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD25m Class A-3a (ISIN US78446NAD93) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD136m Class A-3b (ISIN US78446NAE76) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD30m Class A-4a (ISIN US78446NAF42) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD51m Class A-4b (ISIN US78446NAG25) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD11.1m Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD15.2m Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD13.8m Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD12.5m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A-1 (ISIN US78446NAA54) paid in full in June 2012

SMART Series 2012-1US Trust:

USD54.9m Class A-2a (ISIN US83173KAB89) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD67.6m Class A-2b (ISIN US83173KAC62) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD60m Class A-3a (ISIN US83173KAD46) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD105m Class A-3b (ISIN US83173KAE29) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD90m Class A-4a (ISIN US83173KAF93) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD10.6m Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD14.6m Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD13.3m Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD12.0m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A-1 (ISIN US83173KAA07) paid in full in November 2012