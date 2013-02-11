Feb 11 - Fitch Ratings today published the special report 'U.S. Telecom Competitive Landscape: Living on the Edge', which reviews historic competitive lessons in the sector and identifies future risks. The 'rule-of-three' is a business and economic maxim that explains how mature competitive markets can only support normally three generalists along with a variety of niche operators or specialists. Many of the successes and failures in the U.S. telecom segment can be explained by the rule-of-three. As a result, there are scenarios today that are unfolding in ways that are similar to earlier sector trends. These trends are visible in wireless, subscription video, and up-market commercial services. This report includes a summary review of the competitive evolution of the U.S. telecom industry and its segments. In addition, the report takes a closer look at Sprint and T-Mobile in their quest to become a wireless third generalist, along with DISH Network's prospects to remain a generalist and the risks associated with the commercial services market segment where there is no third generalist. The full report is available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Telecom Competitive Landscape: Living on the Edge