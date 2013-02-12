(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian insurer Societa Reale Mutua di
Assicurazioni's (RMA) and its Spanish subsidiary Reale Seguros Generales's
(Reale Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB+'.
The Outlooks are Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects RMA's solid operating profile and improving
underwriting performance and capitalisation. The affirmation also reflects
Fitch's expectation that RMA will deliver positive results from its efforts to
enhance profitability, in particular within the main Italian subsidiary,
Italiana Assicurazioni. The ratings also reflect Reale Seguros's resilience to
challenging market conditions in Spain.
The Negative Outlook continues to reflect RMA and Reale Seguros's large exposure
to the eurozone debt crisis through their close linkage to the local economies
as well as through their holdings of Italian and Spanish sovereign and bank
debt. Fitch expects RMA to face continuing operational challenges from the
adverse macroeconomic environment and austerity measures in Italy and Spain.
RMA's consolidated non-life combined ratio gross of reinsurance recoveries was
109.8% at H112 (H111: 99.8%), following the negative impact of the earthquake in
the Emilia region (13.2 bps). However, RMA's reinsurance programme proved
effective as the ultimate net loss for the group was around only EUR20m compared
with a pre-reinsurance loss of around EUR180m. The net loss ratio was 68.3%
(72.4% on a comparable basis in H111). Fitch expects RMA will have further
improved its underwriting performance in 2012, with portfolio pruning actions
delivering economic benefits.
Group shareholders' funds strengthened to EUR1,641m in H112 from EUR1,519m at
end-2011. Fitch expects further strengthening of RMA's capital position at
end-2012 as a direct result of the increase in Italian bond prices in H212.
However, RMA's regulatory solvency position remains exposed to fluctuations in
Italian bond prices as the company decided not to adopt the provisions granted
by IVASS (the Italian insurance regulator) to mitigate the impact on its
solvency accounts of mark-to-market volatility of certain asset classes.
Fitch assesses RMA's investment policy as prudent, with investments well
diversified across industries. Exposure to risky assets and any individual
corporate issuer is low. However, the investment portfolio continues to be
negatively affected by the large exposure to Italian sovereign debt, a common
feature of Italian insurers. In addition, 10% of group investments are allocated
to real estate, comprising properties in Italy and Spain. These properties are
in prime locations and of a solid quality, in Fitch's view, but the risk remains
that their liquidity could deteriorate rapidly if the Italian and Spanish
economies deteriorate further.
Fitch continues to view RMA's diversification into the Spanish market through
Reale Seguros as a positive rating factor. The company has been an important
contributor to RMA's earnings since 2005, a period during which earnings from
the Italian operations have been under pressure.
Fitch believes Spain is a key market for RMA and that support would be provided
to Reale Seguros from RMA if needed. As a result, Fitch continues to view Reale
Seguros as a "core" entity to RMA and the rating of Reale Seguros reflects this.
Real Seguros's rating is also supported by the company's profitable underwriting
results, solid capitalisation and strong reserving policies, amid challenging
operating conditions in the Spanish non-life insurance market.
RATING SENSITIVITES
A downgrade of Italy (Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A-'/Negative) could lead
to a downgrade of RMA. Other key rating triggers for a downgrade include the
combined ratio deteriorating to above 105%, the group's regulatory solvency
ratio falling below 150%, and significant investment losses triggered by further
deterioration in the Italian economy or Italian sovereign debt values.
RMA's ratings could be upgraded if there is a sustained improvement in group
profitability while the consolidated solvency margin stays comfortably above
200%.
As Fitch considers Reale Seguros to be core to the RMA group, its rating is
aligned with that of RMA. Therefore, any change in RMA's rating would lead to a
corresponding change in Reale Seguros's rating. In addition, Reale Seguros's
rating could be downgraded if Fitch's view of the strategic importance of this
entity to the group changes.
