Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has published a quarterly snapshot detailing volume trends for its rated airports in the United States. Going forward, Fitch will continue to make this data available on a quarterly basis on www.fitchratings.com. Passenger traffic for Fitch's rated airports is up 1.3% for the first three quarters of 2012 compared to the same period in 2011. Airports serving larger metropolitan areas continue to perform better than smaller regional airports with San Francisco, LaGuardia and Miami experiencing meaningful increases in traffic. Growth for some airports has been above historical trends, and Fitch views this as more temporary and likely to revert back to a more sustainable rate of growth. Regional airports, especially secondary airports serving major markets, continue to be on a declining trend. Secondary airports such as Manchester (New Hampshire), TF Green (Providence), Burbank (California) and Ontario (California) have been experiencing multiyear declines which continued in 2012. Integration of services between recent merging legacy carriers, such as United and Continental or Delta and Northwest, has not measurably affected traffic performance at their primary hub airports or focus cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston Intercontinental, Minneapolis, and Washington Dulles airports. Still, worst-performing airports in Fitch's portfolio include Memphis, Milwaukee, and Cincinnati, all of which experienced double-digit declines. Traffic declines at all three airports are results of corporate decisions by carriers to reduce service, particularly those to support connecting traffic.