Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Tesco Property Finance 6 Plc's
fixed-rate GBP493.4m secured bonds, due 2044, a 'A-sf' rating with a Negative
Outlook.
The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral and the
transaction's sound legal structure.
The transaction is a securitisation of rental income derived from seven retail
and mixed-use assets located in the UK. The properties are let to Tesco Stores
Limited, Tesco Gateshead Property Limited or Tesco Property Nominees No.5 and
No.6 (the tenants) for about 30-year terms; the bonds are scheduled to fully
amortise from rental income by the final maturity date (July 2044).
The tenants are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Tesco PLC (the guarantor,
'A-'/Negative/'F2'), which will guarantee all rental payments. Consequently, the
rating is credit-linked to Tesco PLC's rating and any change in the guarantor's
rating is likely to result in a corresponding change in the bonds' rating.
The transaction has an initial loan-to-value ratio of 108.4% and an expected
initial loan-to-vacant possession value ratio of 140%, although scheduled
amortisation will ensure that these ratios decline to zero by loan maturity.
A new issue report for the transaction will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.