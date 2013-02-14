BRIEF-International Shipholding to emerge from bankruptcy as a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings
* International Shipholding Corporation advances towards emergence from bankruptcy as a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings Inc
Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Intermountain Power Agency, UT.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
