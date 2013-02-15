Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Serbia's USD1.5bn Eurobond, due 25
February 2020, a 'BB-' rating. The Eurobond has a coupon rate of 4.875%.
The rating is in line with Serbia's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), which has a Negative Outlook.
