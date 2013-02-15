Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Serbia's USD1.5bn Eurobond, due 25 February 2020, a 'BB-' rating. The Eurobond has a coupon rate of 4.875%. The rating is in line with Serbia's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which has a Negative Outlook. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, Sovereign Ratings Methodology, dated 13 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Methodology