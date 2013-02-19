Feb 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the subordinate and junior subordinate notes issued by SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2007-A. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the senior notes issued by SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2007-A and all outstanding classes of notes issued by SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2005-B, 2006-B and 2006-C. The Rating Outlook for these ratings has been revised to Negative from Stable. Furthermore, Fitch has affirmed the ratings issued by SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2006-A, and the Outlook remains Positive. Fitch used its 'Global SF Criteria' and 'U.S. Private SL ABS Criteria' to review the transaction. A detailed list of ratings actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades on the ratings issued by SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2007-A reflect insufficient loss coverage multiples to support existing ratings. Fitch estimates the remaining defaults to range approximately from 14%-16% on the trust. Losses have been accumulating at a faster pace over the last several quarters. In addition, the class C-2 notes are auction rate securities which could decrease the future amount of excess spread. Furthermore, cumulative realized losses as of the December 2012 distribution date are 14.12% and are likely to breach the cumulative loss trigger within the next two years which would cause all principal payments to be directed to the class A notes. The affirmation on the class A notes issued by SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2007-A reflects sufficient loss coverage multiples to support the existing rating and the high probability that the transaction will breach the cumulative loss trigger and senior parity will increase significantly as the class A notes receive all principal payments until paid in full. The affirmation on the outstanding notes issued by SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2005-B, 2006-A, 2006-B and 2006-C reflects sufficient loss coverage multiples to support the existing rating. Fitch estimates remaining defaults for the 2005-B, 2006-B and 2006-C trusts to range from 8%-12% and for the 2006-A trust 4%-6%. Current parity levels are sufficient to cover the projected remaining defaults at the current rating levels. The Negative Outlook is driven by an increase in projected default levels in excess of Fitch's initial expectations. In addition, the Outlooks reflect Fitch's negative view on the private student loan sector in general. The Positive Outlook on the rating issued by SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2006-A is due to lower remaining projected defaults than the other trusts and credit enhancement that is sufficient to cover the remaining defaults even as the trust releases excess cash. Fitch projected future losses and derived loss coverage multiples based on the latest performance data. The projected net loss amounts were compared to available credit enhancement to determine the loss multiples appropriate for each rating category. Credit enhancement consists of a combination of excess spread, overcollateralization, and subordination. The collateral securing the notes are private student loans originated to undergraduate, graduate, law, Med and MBA students under the Signature and EXCEL programs. In addition, the 2007-A trust is comprised of direct-to-consumer loans and private consolidation loans. The private student loans are intended to assist individuals in financing their undergraduate or graduate education beyond FFELP limits. Fitch takes the following actions: SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2007-A: --Class A-2 affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class A-3 affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class A-4 affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class B downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class C-1 downgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class C-2 downgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2005-B: --Class A-2 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class A-3 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class A-4 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2006-A: --Class A-3 affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Positive; --Class A-4 affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Positive; --Class A-5 affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Positive; --Class B affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Positive; --Class C affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Positive. SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2006-B: --Class A-3 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class A-4 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class A-5 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2006-C: --Class A-2 Paid in Full; --Class A-3 affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class A-4 affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class A-5 affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class B affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Class C affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Private Student Loan ABS Criteria', Jan. 31, 2012; --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', June 6, 2012; --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', May 30, 2012.