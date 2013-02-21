Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following rating to the class A-1 notes of Regatta II Funding L.P. (Regatta II Funding): --$256,500,000 class A-1 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. The rating is based upon the credit quality, seniority, and composition of the portfolio of assets along with credit enhancement available to the notes through subordination, the application of excess spread, and other structural protection features. In Fitch's view, the ratings of the class A-1 notes are unlikely to be adversely affected by foreseeable levels of defaults. Regatta II Funding is an arbitrage cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO). Net proceeds from the note issuance will be invested in an approximately $400 million portfolio of primarily senior secured leveraged loans. The latest portfolio provided to Fitch by the arranger, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., on Feb. 12, 2013 represented that approximately 69.5% of the portfolio assets had been purchased with the remaining 30.5% still unidentified. Fitch's analysis is primarily based off of a Fitch stressed portfolio that incorporated adjustments to the indicative portfolio to account for various concentration limitations and collateral quality metrics permitted by the transaction documents. The class A-1 notes perform strongly in Fitch's cash flow modeling scenarios, as displayed by their resilience in stressed scenarios featuring default levels of up to 62.2% and with average recoveries as low as 34.2% in an 'AAAsf' stress scenario. Fitch's stressed portfolio and rating sensitivity analysis will be discussed in the new issue report that will be available shortly at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Regatta II Funding has a four-year reinvestment period, scheduled to end in January 2017, as well as a two-year non-call period that will end in January 2015. During the reinvestment period discretionary sales are permitted up to 30% of the portfolio balance during any rolling 12-month period. Sales of defaulted, credit-risk and credit-improved securities are permitted at any time, including after the reinvestment period, with the sale of credit-improved assets subject to certain restrictions. The manager also has the ability to reinvest unscheduled principal proceeds and sales proceeds from the disposal of credit risk assets after the reinvestment period, subject to certain conditions. The transaction features portfolio concentration limitations and degrees of credit enhancement available to the class A-1 notes that are consistent with recent CLO issuance. The portfolio concentration limitations include a maximum 7.5% allowance for assets rated 'CCC+' or below (as defined by S&P) and a 10% total maximum exposure to assets that are not senior secured loans, such as bonds and second lien loans. The transaction's initial weighted average life covenant of 8.25 years steps down with the passage of time. As with most other recent CLOs rated by Fitch the asset manager has the flexibility to select the required levels of various collateral quality tests, such as the minimum weighted average spread and weighted average recovery rate. The class A-1 notes have been assigned a Stable Outlook based on Fitch's expectation of steady performance through anticipated levels of default and the various forms of credit enhancement available to the notes. The transaction will initially be managed by Citigroup Alternative Investments LLC (CAI). CAI is currently in the process of transferring its hedge fund and CLO units, currently known as Citi Capital Advisors (CCA), into a newly formed asset management company to be named Napier Park Global Capital (Napier Park). The principal CLO management employees of CAI are included in the transaction and expected to join Napier Park when the transaction closes, which is anticipated to occur in the first quarter of 2013. Upon completion of this transaction collateral management duties for Regatta II Funding will be assigned to Napier Park without seeking any noteholder consent, as provided for in the Collateral Management Agreement. As part of its analysis, Fitch's Funds and Asset Manager Ratings Group (FAM) evaluated CAI with particular focus on its CCA operating unit. Fitch determined CAI's capabilities satisfactory in the context of the ratings assigned to the transaction and the investment parameters that govern CAI's activities. Fitch's FAM group also determined that the Napier Park entity will also be satisfactory for management of the CLO. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the transaction documents and other materials provided by the arranger, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and the public domain. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 13, 2012); --'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions' (Jan. 25, 2013); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions