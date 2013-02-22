(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings notes that Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP,
'A-'/Negative/'F2') repaid its public sector covered bonds series 2 as scheduled
on 31 January 2013.
Since the tender offer launched by CDP in February 2012, no bonds are
outstanding under series 5 JPY10bn originally due 31 January 2017. Following
CDP's announcement in November 2011 that no further covered bonds would be
issued under its EUR20bn public sector programme and the redemption of all
previously outstanding series, the programme has been voluntarily terminated and
will no longer appear on Fitch's website
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)