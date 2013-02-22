Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Metropolitan Water
Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, Illinois (the
district) ratings at 'AAA':
--$1.128 billion outstanding unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds;
--$973.9 million outstanding limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The ULTGO bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit and its ad
valorem tax, without limitation as to rate or amount.
The LTGO bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit and its ad
valorem tax, without limitation as to rate but limited as to amount pursuant to
the property tax extension limitation law.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LARGE, DIVERSE ECONOMIC BASE: The district serves the deep and diverse Chicago
metropolitan area, which acts as the economic engine for the Midwest region. The
area features abundant employment opportunities in a wide variety of sectors,
and continued economic growth is supported by the region's vast infrastructure
network.
SOUND FINANCIAL OPERATIONS: Substantial net operating surpluses in fiscals 2011
(audited) and 2012 (unaudited) augmented the district's already sound reserves.
MANAGEABLE DEBT LOAD: Aggregate debt levels are currently easily managed
although principal amortization is slow, and future capital needs are
substantial.
PENSION FUNDING EXPECTED TO IMPROVE: The district's pension system is weakly
funded, due to a statutory framework which results in annual underfunding of the
annual pension contribution (APC). Recently passed legislation affecting the
retirement fund levy will allow for greater annual contributions beginning in
2014 and should over the long term result in improving funded ratios.
STRONG MANAGEMENT: The district benefits from seasoned management with a history
of prudent financial stewardship.
ULTGO AND LTGO RATINGS ON PAR: The limited and unlimited tax bonds are rated on
parity as currently there are no practical differences in the district's legal
ability to collect sufficient taxes to pay debt service.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CONTINUED STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: The rating is sensitive to shifts in
fundamental credit characteristics including the district's strong financial
management practices and plans to improve pension funding. The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectation that such shifts are highly unlikely.
CREDIT PROFILE
The district encompasses 91% of the land area and 98% of the assessed valuation
(AV) of Cook County (rated 'AA-' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch) and provides
wastewater treatment services to roughly 5.3 million people located in the city
of Chicago and 125 suburban municipalities. Although the district has no direct
control over wastewater collection and transmission systems maintained by local
governments within the county, the district does control sewer construction and
expansion through the permitting process.
Wastewater is transported to the district's seven treatment plants through a
network of interceptor sewers and force mains that connect to local municipal
sewer systems. The district's remaining treatment capacity is adequate at 30%
with average daily treatment at 1.4 billion gallons per day (BGD) compared to
2.0 BGD treatment capacity. In addition, the district operates a system of
underground tunnels designed to store combined sanitary overflows during wet
weather periods to prevent untreated discharge.
LARGE, DIVERSE ECONOMIC BASE
The local economy is anchored by the economic and cultural hub of Chicago and
its surrounding bedroom communities. The district's full market value declined
during the recent economic downturn, but remains strong at $550.1 billion or
$105,000 per capita. While moderate future declines are anticipated due to
assessment lag, Fitch expects the tax base to remain robust overall.
County wealth indicators are generally on par with the statewide averages, as
the affluent suburban population offsets the urban core. The county, which
represents about 40% of the statewide economy, is showing signs of recovery from
the recent recession. The December 2012 unemployment rate of 8.9% is markedly
lower than the 9.7% recorded a year prior, and is now only modestly higher than
the state rate of 8.6%. Favorably, the drop in the county's unemployment rate is
a result of employment growth strongly outpacing growth in the labor force.
SOUND FINANCIAL OPERATIONS
The district's positive financial profile is underscored by the stability of its
property-tax-dependent revenue stream as well as its limited operational
responsibilities and demonstrated expenditure flexibility. The district recorded
a substantial net operating surplus, equivalent to 23% of spending in fiscal
2011, leaving the overall general fund balance at 92% of spending.
Unaudited results indicate another significant net operating surplus in the
range of 15% of spending for fiscal 2012. The negative unrestricted general fund
balance results from the district's policy of reserving the entire amount of its
levy plus any available surplus for 'working cash.' This working cash balance is
available for general operations in the subsequent year and is not suggestive of
an accumulated deficit.
The district's revenue stream is highly dependent upon property taxes, which
provide a stable 68% of general fund revenues. Charges for services account for
another 19% of the revenue stream. The district's 2013 budget includes an
increase in the property tax levy that is less than the full amount allowed
under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law. The budget also earmarks $30
million of interest earnings for additional pension funding as a bridge to the
greater funding levels triggered by the increase in the retirement fund levy
(levied in 2013 for collection in 2014) allowed by the new legislation.
MANAGEABLE DEBT LOAD
Direct debt levels are modest at $490 per capita and 0.5% of market value.
Substantial overlapping borrowing results in a more moderate overall debt burden
of $3,960 per capita or 3.8% of market value. Principal amortization is slow
with 34% repaid within 10 years. The district currently has no exposure to
variable obligations or derivatives agreements.
Future capital needs are significant. The district is in the process of
reprioritizing its five-year capital improvement plan, applying different
technologies to moderate costs. Annual spending for the plan averages $200
million per year, to be funded with a mixture of bonded debt and state revolving
fund (SRF) borrowing. The district recently received a $250 million SRF
allocation to fund rehabilitation, flood and pollution prevention projects.
Prospectively, the implementation of the capital plan and actual scale of the
overall debt burden could be more of a credit factor, although Fitch expects the
district will continue to manage its capital plan in a prudent manner.
WEAK PENSION FUNDING EXPECTED TO IMPROVE
The district's single-employer pension plan is weakly funded at 52%, or an even
weaker 48% when adjusted by Fitch to reflect a 7% discount rate. The
below-average funded ratio has historically been driven by the prior statutory
pension funding framework, which restricts employee contributions to 9% and
employee contributions to an amount equal to the total employee contributions
two years prior, multiplied by a factor of 2.19.
These restrictions have resulted in the district underfunding its annual pension
contribution (APC) by half. Newly passed legislation should ameliorate the
situation, however, as employee contributions will be increased by 1% per year
for three years, and the employer portion multiplier is changed to a maximum of
4.19. These changes should allow the district to achieve full funding of the APC
beginning in fiscal 2014 and should result in improved funding ratios going
forward.
Other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are also provided to retirees. The
district modified the benefit in 2011 such that the district pays a declining
proportion of retiree health care plan costs, offset by a 2.5% per year retiree
contribution increase through 2021. The district has established and is
contributing to an OPEB trust which was 14% funded at the end of 2011, with the
aim of 50% funding by 2030. Overall carrying costs for debt service, pension and
OPEB are elevated at 42% (or 49% if the full APC were funded), but this is
reflective of the limited scope of the district's operations.