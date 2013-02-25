(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) Limited's B, C, D and E notes and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as it is not applicable to 'C' category ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. Key Rating Drivers The downgrades are driven by the substantial deterioration in performance, with occupancy falling to 83% as well as material deferred maintenance resulting in significant declines in property values. Consequently, the loan-to-value ratios (LTVs) of all Fitch rated classes are well above 100% (even if credit is given by valuing HC-One on a WholeCo basis). The transaction benefits from a tail period of just under four years with legal final maturity of the notes in January 2017, leaving some time for the performance to stabilise, and a sale/refinancing solution to be found. However, assuming a reasonable amount of time for this to be arranged, performance will need to improve quickly for the notes' prospects to improve. The performance of the securitised care homes has declined further, with EBITDAR deteriorating by 20.6% from GBP102.5m (December 2011) to GBP81.3m (December 2012). Additionally, cash flow is currently insufficient to cover the interest on the class B, C, D, and E notes and further funds are expected to be withheld at the borrower level to fund necessary 'catch-up' capex investments (ca. GBP54m is expected to be withheld over FY13-15) on top of the GBP30m already withheld in 2012. This means that further servicer advance facility drawings (GBP14.5m as of January 2013) will be necessary in order to avert a note event of default. In addition, under the current HC-One business plan, as a result of both the weaker performance and capex requirements, cash flow is forecast to be insufficient to meet the interest payments on the class B, C, D and E notes in all years to legal final maturity. All are therefore expected to defer further, with total deferrals estimated at around GBP141.3m by legal final maturity (GBP10.3m due to deferred interest on classes B, C, D, E and GBP131m due accruals on the swap ranking senior to those tranches in the priority of payments). In terms of a possible sale or refinancing, the restructuring of the business with the incorporation of HC-One as part of the borrower group is viewed as a credit positive with the interests of the Propco and HC-One (as largest Opco/tenant) largely aligned. The transfer of the 249 homes from the dismissed Southern Cross removes considerable execution risk for a later refinancing of the whole care home company. Under the current market valuation, the LTVs have increased to very high levels, with all rated classes over 100% i.e. 135%, 143%, 154% and 165% for the B, C, D and E notes, respectively (taking into account the senior ranking swap mark-to-market (MtM) of currently GBP183.7m). The senior ranking swap MtM is expected to decline when getting closer to maturity (assuming no further material declines in interest rates) which should benefit the refinancing/disposal chances. However, this is expected to be offset to some extent by further accruals on the Fitch rated notes and the swap so that a default is expected to remain a real possibility for all classes. A material improvement in HC-One's operating performance over and above the company's business plan would certainly mitigate such concerns. However, forecasting the care homes' performance remains challenging due to continued lack of visibility in combination with HC-One's short operating history and the state of repair of the portfolio. Furthermore, HC-One's exposure to local authority (LA) funding (around 80% of its homes are LA funded) and geographic concentration in the north of the UK (33% north of England, 14% in Scotland) pose an additional challenge to a swift recovery. Rating Sensitivities Moving closer to legal final maturity without having arranged an appropriate refinancing solution or property disposal could lead to further downgrades. Upgrades could be possible if refinancing/disposal arrangement progressed in combination with material performance/value improvement making a successful repayment of the Fitch rated debt by legal final maturity more likely. Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) is a securitisation of 294 nursing homes and three residential properties owned by NHP, which are let on long leases to third-party operators active in the UK healthcare sector (in particular HC-One, which accounts for 84% of the estate). Notably, the transaction remains in standstill, currently until 12 April 2013. The rating actions are as follows: GBP42.15m class B secured floating-rate notes due 2017: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'BB'; off RWN GBP42m class C secured floating-rate notes due 2017: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B+'; off RWN GBP58m class D secured floating-rate notes due 2017: downgraded to 'CC' from 'B-'; off RWN GBP60m class E secured floating-rate notes due 2017: downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC'; off RWN (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)