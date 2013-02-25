(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) Limited's B,
C, D and E notes and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as it is not
applicable to 'C' category ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this release.
Key Rating Drivers
The downgrades are driven by the substantial deterioration in performance, with
occupancy falling to 83% as well as material deferred maintenance resulting in
significant declines in property values. Consequently, the loan-to-value ratios
(LTVs) of all Fitch rated classes are well above 100% (even if credit is given
by valuing HC-One on a WholeCo basis). The transaction benefits from a tail
period of just under four years with legal final maturity of the notes in
January 2017, leaving some time for the performance to stabilise, and a
sale/refinancing solution to be found. However, assuming a reasonable amount of
time for this to be arranged, performance will need to improve quickly for the
notes' prospects to improve.
The performance of the securitised care homes has declined further, with EBITDAR
deteriorating by 20.6% from GBP102.5m (December 2011) to GBP81.3m (December
2012). Additionally, cash flow is currently insufficient to cover the interest
on the class B, C, D, and E notes and further funds are expected to be withheld
at the borrower level to fund necessary 'catch-up' capex investments (ca. GBP54m
is expected to be withheld over FY13-15) on top of the GBP30m already withheld
in 2012. This means that further servicer advance facility drawings (GBP14.5m as
of January 2013) will be necessary in order to avert a note event of default.
In addition, under the current HC-One business plan, as a result of both the
weaker performance and capex requirements, cash flow is forecast to be
insufficient to meet the interest payments on the class B, C, D and E notes in
all years to legal final maturity. All are therefore expected to defer further,
with total deferrals estimated at around GBP141.3m by legal final maturity
(GBP10.3m due to deferred interest on classes B, C, D, E and GBP131m due
accruals on the swap ranking senior to those tranches in the priority of
payments).
In terms of a possible sale or refinancing, the restructuring of the business
with the incorporation of HC-One as part of the borrower group is viewed as a
credit positive with the interests of the Propco and HC-One (as largest
Opco/tenant) largely aligned. The transfer of the 249 homes from the dismissed
Southern Cross removes considerable execution risk for a later refinancing of
the whole care home company.
Under the current market valuation, the LTVs have increased to very high levels,
with all rated classes over 100% i.e. 135%, 143%, 154% and 165% for the B, C, D
and E notes, respectively (taking into account the senior ranking swap
mark-to-market (MtM) of currently GBP183.7m). The senior ranking swap MtM is
expected to decline when getting closer to maturity (assuming no further
material declines in interest rates) which should benefit the
refinancing/disposal chances. However, this is expected to be offset to some
extent by further accruals on the Fitch rated notes and the swap so that a
default is expected to remain a real possibility for all classes. A material
improvement in HC-One's operating performance over and above the company's
business plan would certainly mitigate such concerns. However, forecasting the
care homes' performance remains challenging due to continued lack of visibility
in combination with HC-One's short operating history and the state of repair of
the portfolio. Furthermore, HC-One's exposure to local authority (LA) funding
(around 80% of its homes are LA funded) and geographic concentration in the
north of the UK (33% north of England, 14% in Scotland) pose an additional
challenge to a swift recovery.
Rating Sensitivities
Moving closer to legal final maturity without having arranged an appropriate
refinancing solution or property disposal could lead to further downgrades.
Upgrades could be possible if refinancing/disposal arrangement progressed in
combination with material performance/value improvement making a successful
repayment of the Fitch rated debt by legal final maturity more likely.
Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) is a securitisation of 294 nursing homes and three
residential properties owned by NHP, which are let on long leases to third-party
operators active in the UK healthcare sector (in particular HC-One, which
accounts for 84% of the estate). Notably, the transaction remains in standstill,
currently until 12 April 2013.
The rating actions are as follows:
GBP42.15m class B secured floating-rate notes due 2017: downgraded to 'CCC' from
'BB'; off RWN
GBP42m class C secured floating-rate notes due 2017: downgraded to 'CCC' from
'B+'; off RWN
GBP58m class D secured floating-rate notes due 2017: downgraded to 'CC' from
'B-'; off RWN
GBP60m class E secured floating-rate notes due 2017: downgraded to 'CC' from
'CCC'; off RWN
