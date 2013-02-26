Feb 26 - As part of its ongoing surveillance, Fitch Ratings has affirmed three classes of the AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III, LLC transaction as follows: --Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The transaction is performing within expectations, with levels of outstanding principal amounts in-line with the targeted amortization schedule. The true-up mechanism is performing as expected, providing adequate credit support for all outstanding classes. RATING SENSITIVITY Break the Bonds As part of Fitch's rating sensitivity, Fitch conducted a break the bond case which provides an alternative means by which to measure the potential effects of rapid, significant declines in power consumption while capping the residential TCs at 20% of the total customer bill. This analysis determines the maximum level of forecasted energy decline that would cause a default in required payments on the TBs or cause the TCs to exceed 20% of the total customer bill. Despite this severe decline in consumption, due to the true-up mechanisms, the TCs are able to pay all debt service by the legal final maturity date. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated June 6, 2012. --'Rating Criteria for U.S. Utility Tariff Bonds' dated Dec. 20, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Rating Criteria for U.S. Utility Tariff Bonds