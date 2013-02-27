(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has maintained NCG Banco, S.A.'s (NCG) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+', Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'BB+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
In December 2012, Fitch maintained NCG's Long-term IDR, Support Rating and SRF
on RWN, reflecting the fact that the bank was being forced to significantly
reduce its size as a condition to receiving capital assistance from the European
Stability Mechanism through the Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB). As a
result, the bank is becoming less systemically important within the Spanish
banking system.
The maintained RWN reflects that since December and, as with some other
recapitalised Group 1 and Group 2 Spanish banks (as defined in the Memorandum of
Understanding signed between Spain and the Eurogroup in July 2012), Fitch has
been reassessing NCG's systemic importance following restructuring and
recapitalisation and determining whether support would potentially be
forthcoming a second time around for a less systemically important institution.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN within the next couple of months. The agency's
review will focus on an assessment of support propensity and an analysis of
further details of the restructuring process.
As a condition to the receipt of capital by end-2012, NCG transferred virtually
all of its real estate assets (loans, foreclosed assets and stakes in
subsidiaries) to the bad bank, Sareb, in December 2012 and received Sareb bonds
guaranteed by the Spanish government in exchange. NCG is undertaking a
significant restructuring and downsizing, in particular in expansionary regions
and riskier activities, and will focus on retail banking activities in its home
region.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT
NCG's Long-term IDR is at the SRF of 'BB+'. This reflects Fitch's current belief
that there is a moderate probability of sovereign support being available to the
bank, as has proven to be the case to date.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT
NCG's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a downgrade of the Spanish
sovereign rating or to any change in Fitch's assumptions around the systemic
importance of the institution as well as the propensity of the state to support
the bank in the future.
NCG's IDR could ultimately be affirmed or upgraded if the bank's VR was upgraded
to 'bb+' or higher or if the bank was sold to a higher-rated bank. The latter is
a potential scenario. An affirmation could also result if Fitch concludes that
the support propensity has not materially weakened.
The rating actions are as follows:
NCG:
Long-term IDR: 'BB+', maintained on RWN
Short-term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'f'
Support Rating: '3', maintained on RWN
Support Rating Floor: 'BB+', maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: 'BB+', maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: unaffected at 'B'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: unaffected at 'C'
Subordinated upper Tier 2 debt (ISIN: ES0214958045): unaffected at 'C'
Preferred stock: unaffected at 'C'
State-guaranteed debt: unaffected at 'BBB'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)