BRIEF-WideOpenWest says unit entered into seventh amendment to credit agreement
* WOW! announces the seventh amendment to its credit facility
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on University of Maryland Medical System, MD. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research University of Maryland Medical System
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. interest rates futures were little changed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showed regional economic activity grew at a modest or moderate pace across the country, supporting the view the Fed would raise rates in two weeks.