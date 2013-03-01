March 1 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Akwa Ibom State's Long-term foreign and
local currency ratings to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlooks is Stable. The agency
has simultaneously affirmed the National Long-term rating at 'AA-(nga)' with
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings upgrade reflects the ongoing strong operating performance and
improvements in financial disclosure, as shown by a more comprehensive balance
sheet now including financial debt, amid subsiding restiveness in the Niger
Delta region. The ratings also take into account the weak socio-economic
indicators by international standards.
Oil-related revenues for Akwa Ibom remained stable at NGN260bn in 2012 thanks to
market oil prices at around USD100 per barrel offsetting fewer disruptions in
oil production. The eventual full removal of the fuel subsidy and/or the likely
replacement of the excess crude (ECA) with revenues from the sovereign wealth
fund (SWF) could help oil proceeds continue growing towards NGN300bn by 2015,
while maintaining the margin at 75%.
Despite non-oil GDP growing by about 10% in 2012, largely fuelled by state
investments, Fitch expects Akwa Ibom's internally generated revenues (IGR) to
continue to represent about 10% of revenue, or NGN40bn by 2015. This relatively
low tax share of revenue is reflective of a small presence of private companies
in the local economy, although Akwa Ibom is attempting to promote the creation
of local corporations/SMEs and attract foreign companies through the
construction of roads, hotels, a seaport and an airport and the implementation
of investor-friendly laws.
The completion of projects to improve social and economic wealth continues the
administration's policy of pursuing poverty alleviation through infrastructure
development. Also, the completion of the PPP project for power plants could
provide uninterrupted power supply and even make the state an energy-exporter.
As investments are largely tailored to non-debt available resources, Fitch
expects capex to slow down to about NGN175bn by 2015, from NGN270bn in 2012,
conducive to a balanced budget.
With investments only partly debt-financed, Fitch believes that Akwa Ibom's debt
level will not exceed NGN100bn throughout the 2013-2015, with a sound debt to
current balance ratio below one year and debt service coverage ratio expected to
remain solid and linger on 8x the operating balance. A three-year amortising
loan helps lengthen the average life of debt and underpins the improvements in
debt management.
Fitch expects the combination of the full implementation of the NGN18,000
monthly minimum wage and the 7.5% public pension contribution scheme to raise
current expenditure by over 20%, or about NGN65bn in 2013. Personnel cost will
likely stabilise at about 50% of opex in the medium term as the cost for hiring
new teachers to accommodate the growing student population (education is free in
Akwa Ibom) will be partially offset by savings, such as the removal of "ghost
workers" following the introduction of the biometric data system.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The resurgence of unrest in the Niger Delta Region impacting oil revenue
generation and/or an unanticipated weakening of the operating performance
towards 50% could lead to a negative rating action.
Conversely, the ratings could be upgraded if the budgetary performance remains
solid and underpinned by revenue diversification with taxes growing towards
25%-30% of total revenue.
