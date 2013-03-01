March 1 - Credit downgrades of utility companies accelerated significantly
in 2012, reflecting tougher industry and macroeconomic conditions that could
persist through 2013 in some regions, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
On a global basis, 40 Fitch-rated utilities were downgraded in 2012 compared to
24 in 2011, a 67% increase. Underlying factors include depressed power prices in
the U.S., the adverse effects of the Eurozone crisis and tougher regulation
across the Latin America and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.
In the U.S., the outlook for utilities is stable, notwithstanding the meaningful
rise in credit rating downgrades and likelihood of increasing headwinds in 2013.
The negative outlook for competitive U.S. merchant generators is primarily a
function of relatively low power price realizations and rising cost structures.
The outlook for Latin American utilities in 2013 is stable, notwithstanding
challenging environments in Brazil and Argentina. In the Eurozone, the outlook
is negative for select regions including Iberia, Italy, Germany and the Nordic
countries, reflecting secular industry changes and a less predictable
regulatory/political environment. The outlook in the APAC is broadly stable with
the exception of India.
The full report 'Global Utility Downgrades Accelerate in 2012' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.' For the purposes of this report, all group downgrades
within a corporate family are counted as one.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
