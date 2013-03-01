March 1 - The prospect of a lengthy period of political instability
following Italian parliamentary elections adds to the pressure on the country's
sovereign rating, Fitch Ratings says. It has the potential to disrupt policy
making and reduce policy continuity, and to weigh further on an already
weakening economy.
When we affirmed Italy's 'A-' rating with a Negative Outlook in December, we
said that government instability and prolonged uncertainty over economic and
fiscal policies and policy continuity was a potential downgrade trigger.
Ambitious consolidation measures already enacted mean Italy's 2012 budget
deficit was likely below 3% of GDP, in line with our baseline expectation. Any
new government will be fiscally bound by last year's constitutional amendment
requiring the central government to balance its budget from 2014.
But fiscal consolidation alone, without economic growth, will not be sufficient
to stabilise the debt-to-GDP ratio. The inconclusive outcome of Italy's
parliamentary elections has exacerbated our concern over the country's economic
outlook. Prolonged political uncertainty may damage sentiment and hinder further
structural reform. If a weak government emerges, it will be less able to respond
to economic shocks.
Q412 economic data confirmed that Italy is going through a deep and protracted
recession. The rate of quarterly contraction accelerated despite improving
financial conditions in the eurozone. The recent deepening of the recession also
makes the timing of the cyclical turning point more uncertain. Leading
indicators and business sentiment surveys are persistently weak. We do not
expect the recovery to start until H213.
We continue to view the European Central Bank's Outright Monetary Transactions
programme, announced in September, as an effective potential shield against
contagion risk in the eurozone.
