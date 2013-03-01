March 1 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the following Connecticut
Higher Education Supplemental Loan Authority (CHESLA) revenue bonds issued under
its 1990 resolution and secured by a state special capital reserve fund:
--$25 million CHESLA revenue bonds (CHESLA loan program), 2013 series A.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale on March 19.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following outstanding ratings secured by a state
special capital reserve fund:
--$78.6 million in outstanding CHESLA revenue bonds issued under the 1990
resolution, at 'AA-';
--$1.5 million CDA general obligation bonds, series 1993A, affirmed at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Special obligations of the authority issued under the 1990 indenture are secured
by education loan repayments and by other funds held by the trustee, including a
special capital reserve fund equal to maximum annual debt service. In the event
of a draw on the fund, the state deems appropriated from its general fund an
amount necessary to replenish the special capital reserve fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RATING LINKED TO STATE GO: The 'AA-' rating on bonds carrying a special capital
reserve fund (SCRF), including CHESLA's 1990 resolution bonds, reflect the
state's pledge to fund the SCRF without requiring further legislative approval.
Thus SCRF bonds' credit quality is linked to the state's 'AA' general obligation
(GO) rating.
HIGH WEALTH LEVELS: Connecticut is the nation's wealthiest state as measured by
per capita personal income. Economic recovery has been slow and uneven since the
recession.
CYCLICAL REVENUES AND SPENDING PRESSURE: State revenue performance is cyclical,
while high fixed costs limit its ability to respond during revenue downturns.
The state's practice of borrowing to close deficits further limits flexibility.
HISTORICAL WILLINGNESS TO BUILD BALANCES: During past economic recoveries the
state has demonstrated a willingness to rapidly repay deficit borrowing and
rebuild it rainy day balance, although this has not been possible in the current
recovery.
HIGH DEBT: Tax-supported debt is high for a U.S. state. Most GO bonds, excluding
GO bonds issued to fund the teachers' retirement system, amortize rapidly.
SIGNIFICANT PENSION OBLIGATIONS: Unfunded liabilities for employees are
significant, including for state employee and teacher pensions. The state has
taken steps to reform retiree pension and health liabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to changes in the State of Connecticut's GO bond rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'AA-' rating on bonds carrying a SCRF reflects the 'AA' rated GO credit
quality of the State of Connecticut. The SCRF mechanism is a longstanding means
for the state to provide additional security for various state authorities and
municipalities on a contingent basis. Approximately $4 billion in debt is
outstanding carrying the SCRF pledge. Use of a SCRF is legislatively authorized
and overseen by the state's treasurer. The SCRF is typically funded at a minimum
of maximum annual debt service, as is the case with CHESLA's revenue bonds
issued under the 1990 resolution. In the event of a draw, the authority or local
government must certify an insufficiency to the state budget director and
treasurer, and an amount to replenish the SCRF is deemed appropriated on or
before Dec. 1 without further legislative approval.
Connecticut's 'AA' GO rating reflects its vast wealth and income resources,
tempered by a comparatively high burden of debt, retirement liabilities and
other fixed costs. Despite a diverse and wealthy economy, the state's economic
recovery has been slow, and revenue collections have materially underperformed
forecast even as Medicaid and other costs exceed budget. In the current biennium
ending June 30, the state has repeatedly taken quick balancing actions, most
recently through spending cuts, but the general fund remains only narrowly
balanced through the forecast period.
